Rutledge: Summary of Opinions Released

By April Lovette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinion Number: 2021-083 Requestor: Bennett, Jamar R. Officer. Is the decision of the custodian of records to release expunged/sealed records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request consistent with provisions of the FOIA? RESPONSE: Having reviewed the records, it is my opinion that the custodian’s decision to release (as redacted) the records qualifying as personnel records may not be entirely consistent with the FOIA. Additional redactions may need to be made regarding information relating to charges that were not prosecuted and subsequently sealed or expunged, given the requester’s heightened privacy interest in that information.

