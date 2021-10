It was 47 years ago today (September 24th, 1974) that Mike McCartney teamed up with older brother Paul McCartney and released the longtime fan favorite McGear album. McGear — which was the younger McCartney's stage name since the early '60s when he co-founded the legendary British comedy trio the Scaffold — was Mike's second mainstream rock release following his 1972 solo debut Woman, which featured a portrait of the McCartney's mother Mary on the cover. Woman, like McGear, continues to be a global cult favorite garnering new fans with each new generation.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO