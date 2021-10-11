CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grimes County, TX

UPDATE: Grimes County boy and mother leave hospital

ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ER2bk_0cNzhKyQ00

THE WOODLANDS / GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Christopher Ramirez, 3, and his mother have left the Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday afternoon that Christopher and his mother arrived at the Kroger in Tomball. A procession traveled northbound to Christopher’s home in Grimes County.

RELATED: Missing Texas toddler found alive four days later

Christopher was found alive and safe on Saturday morning after being reported missing for four days. Grimes County authorities say he was tired and dehydrated – as well as hungry – but in good spirits and healthy overall.

Gov. Abbott knocks gender neutral toy aisles in California: ‘Not in Texas’

Source: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

$36.4M coming to support Operation Lone Star as thousands of pounds of drugs seized since March

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral/Border Report) — More state funding is coming toward efforts to stop drug and people smuggling into Texas, according to a press release Thursday from the governor’s office. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office will award more than $36.4 million in grants that support the efforts of Operation Lone Star. A total of […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Homicide under investigation in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide after reported gunshots Thursday. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Hidalgo County Sheriffs deputies responded to a disturbance of gunshots being fired North of the 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road. Deputies were later informed that the victims of the gunshots had […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Human remains found in Texas in 2019 identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — Investigators have identified human remains that were found in a Gardendale pasture more than two years ago.  Around 11:43 a.m. on September 10, 2019, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Gardendale after possible human remains were found in a field. Later, those remains were confirmed to be […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents help woman deliver baby

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents helped a migrant woman in Hidalgo deliver a baby boy, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings. According to the tweet, agents found the woman in labor, and Border Patrol EMTs were able to provide quick medical care. The mother and child were both […]
HIDALGO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Grimes County, TX
Government
County
Grimes County, TX
City
Tomball, TX
ValleyCentral

73-year-old man arrested in Mexico for Texas murder

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for the death of a woman in August was arrested in Mexico, police announced Wednesday. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office stated that Clayton Strong, 73, was arrested in Mexico in connection to the death of Shirley Barrington Weatherly, 72. Weatherly was found dead on August 6 […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

DPS and TMD eyeing cartel activity across the border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) gave an update Thursday morning on Operation Lone Star (OLS). A month after the Haitian migrant surge in Del Rio, immigration activity in the valley continues to be business as usual. Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director for DPS said “We’re seeing about 2,000 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for shooting Honduran migrant

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison after shooting a migrant. Jorge Estrada Torres, 34, was overseeing a group of noncitizens in a house in Quemado, Texas when the shooting happened. The events happened in Oct. 2019, where Torres shot a Honduran man in the abdomen, the […]
QUEMADO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Grimes County Sheriff#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Hazmin

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Get to meet them! Hazmin 3-month-old, female Hazmin is an adorable Shepherd looking for her […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County extends mask mandate in schools

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, has extended a mandatory mask mandate for all area public and private schools. Dr. Melendez decided to continue the mandatory mask mandate on Thursday after consulting with the superintendent of local school districts and the medical community. “Based on all the information I […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Power outages reported in Hidalgo, Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Magic Valley Electric Co-Op is reporting power outages in the area. According to a post, the company is working on outages in the Pharr and Brownsville area. “Crews have been dispatched to the area and are working on restoring power to those that have been affected,” said the post. The MVEC […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas can continue banning most abortions after a federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Biden administration’s latest attempt to undo a novel law that has become the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years. It pushes the Texas law closer to returning to the U.S. Supreme Court, which […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD responds to mask mandate extension

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated School district responds to the mandatory mask mandate issued by Hidalgo County. Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, issued an extension to the mandatory mask mandate for all area public and private schools on Thursday. Dr. Carol G. Perez, Superintendent of Mission CISD issued a statement in […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera police warn public of mail scheme

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Primera Police Department is warning the public of a scheme targeting individuals through their mail. Police originally were informed of the scheme when a local citizen reported that he had received a letter from “Publishers Clearing House” along with a check for $8,697.50. The letter sent claims that the citizen […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
462
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy