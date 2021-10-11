Wisconsin passes 750,000 coronavirus cases, 40,000 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty months and a few days into the pandemic, Wisconsin surpassed 750,000 confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend and 40,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the state failed to “move the needle” over the weekend in terms of people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which stands at 57.1% of the total population, the same percentage as Friday.