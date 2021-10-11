CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Cry 6 Cockfighting Video – Mortal Khickbat – Basic Chicken WINS

By Robert Cram
cramgaming.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of hoo-ha from some circles *cough* PETA regarding Ubisoft’s choice to include cockfighting in its recent Far Cry 6 video-game. However, if you actually play it or watch our Far Cry 6 cockfighting video, you can see it’s very much a tongue-in-cheek ode to games like Mortal Kombat and Tekken. If you remember in Tekken, a reversal of a reversal gets you a chicken. Either way, this is a fun mini-game not to be taken seriously and if you’re offended by it then simply ignore it (it’s an optional activity). For your information, the video showcases some of the free chicken skins you can unlock from Ubisoft Connect portal. We found them to be less tasty at fighting than the basic starter chicken though.

