Ahead of their upcoming run at VCT Champions, Team Envy has brought in new leadership for its VALORANT team with the acquisition of coach Chet Singh, who now departs TSM. The move was announced during the chaos of the second day of the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier, an event that Envy were able to bypass by reaching the grand finals of VCT Masters Three Berlin. Reaching that point in Berlin allowed Envy to earn enough VCT points to finish second in the NA standings, securing a direct spot at Champions.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO