I am always looking for simple art projects that I can have ready for my PreK students during free choice. Even better is when those simple art projects also work on essential skills like fine motor skills. In PreK, one of the skills we hope our students have by the end of the school year is a tripod pencil grip, so we spend a lot of time doing activities that help develop this. Using small painting tools like q-tips that require a pincer grasp and don’t allow a full fist grasp to maneuver the device is just one of many options for an activity that builds these skills. These sweet little Q-tip painted pumpkins can easily be done independently, making it a perfect free-choice art option.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO