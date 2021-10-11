Yes, the Bidens Attended a Real Housewife’s Wedding Today

It just clicked. Meghan King opened up about how she and new husband Cuffe Owens fell in love, and it sounds like they hit it off right away. “We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, told Brides in an interview published on Monday, October 11. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

