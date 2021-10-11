Yes, the Bidens Attended a Real Housewife’s Wedding Today
While the Government observed two separate federal holidays today, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill headed to the wedding of a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member. It was surely the biggest crossover event between the American institutions of the the White House’s East Wing and Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! set since the time that blonde lady from the ill-fated D.C. Housewives crashed one of Obama’s state dinners. Of course, the actual details of the nuptials make things feel a little less random, but do not change the fact that the most powerful man in the world watched the wedding of a woman who once said “I can handle a baby, and women who act like one!" in a Bravo show’s intro-credits.www.wmagazine.com
