Margaret Lee
Smithfield – Margaret Irene Stanley Lee, age 93, died Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home. Born January 13, 1928 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late Rother and Bessie Johnson Stanley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Elmer Lee; son, J. Wayne Lee; brothers, Earl Stanley, Wade Stanley, Sherwood Stanley and Marvin Stanley; sisters, Doris Jones and Maxine O’Connell. Margaret was a member of Smithfield Primitive Baptist Church and the Smithfield VFW Ladies Auxiliary.jocoreport.com
