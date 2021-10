Taraji P. Henson has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by M88, attorney Matt Johnson and The Lede Company. Henson is a star on both the big and small screen, with her iconic role as fearsome family matriarch Cookie Lyon on the Fox music drama “Empire” earning her two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe, a three BET Awards. Henson also earned an Emmy nomination in 2011 for best actress in a miniseries or movie for “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.” Henson’s other well known TV roles include “Person of Interest,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO