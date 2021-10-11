CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameren names new CEO

By Bryce Gray St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeren announced Monday that it will install a new CEO at the start of 2022. The St. Louis-based energy monopoly will elevate Marty Lyons, a longtime executive for the company, to the roles of CEO and president, effective Jan. 1. Warner Baxter, Ameren's current CEO, president and chairman, will remain...

Ameren Makes Executive Changes at the Top, Announces New CEO

From St. Louis Business Journal: St. Louis-based utility Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AAE) has announced two executive changes for its C-suite. The company announced Monday that Chairman, President and CEO Warner Baxter will become executive chairman. Ameren Missouri President Marty Lyons has been named president and CEO of Ameren Corp. and will be elected to the board of directors. The changes will go into effect Jan. 1.
Ameren announces changes in leadership, including next CEO

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The longtime chief executive officer for Ameren Corp. will become executive chairman, and another veteran of the utility will become CEO. St. Louis-based Ameren announced Monday that Marty Lyons will replace Warner Baxter as president and CEO starting Jan. 1. Lyons joined Ameren in 2001 as vice president and controller. He served as chief financial officer for a decade and is currently president of Ameren Missouri.
Marty Lyons named Ameren CEO, Warner Baxter to become executive chairman

Ameren Corporation will see new leadership in 2022, with Marty Lyons taking over as president and CEO for Warner Baxter who will transition to executive chairman of its board of directors. Lyons, who has served as president and CEO of Ameren Missouri since 2019, has held several roles in the...
