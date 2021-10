Trey Lance's first career NFL start for the 49ers was about what you would expect from a raw but talented 21-year-old with only 17 collegiate starts under his belt. There were good moments and bad moments in the 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Lance went 15-for-29 for 192 yards and one interception while also rushing for 89 yards on 16 carries. Lance also had four passes tipped at the line of scrimmage, something that has become a talking point as the 49ers head into the bye week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO