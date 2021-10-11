CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Disney Studios Exec Alan Horn to Retire at Year’s End

By Diane Haithman
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney Studios chief creative officer Alan Horn will retire from the post effective Dec. 31 after nine years with the company, Horn announced Monday. Horn served as Walt Disney Studios chairman from June 2012 to May 2019, when he transitioned to co-chairman and chief creative officer alongside co-chairman Alan Bergman. Horn has served as chief creative officer of Disney Studios Content (formerly the Walt Disney Studios) with Bergman as chairman. Horn moved into the CCO role solely in early 2021, when Bergman was named chairman.

