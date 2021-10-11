Longtime Disney Studios Exec Alan Horn to Retire at Year’s End

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for “The Tender Bar,” a touching coming-of-age dramedy from director George Clooney. Based on the memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, the story is told through the eyes of a fatherless boy named J.R. (Tye Sheridan) as he grows up “in the glow of a bar” where his Uncle Charlie (played by Ben Affleck) just so happens to be the bartender. The film charts J.R.’s journey from child to young adult in the wake of his father’s absence, all while the people in his life – his determined mother (Lily Rabe), his supporting grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) and his charming uncle – try to show him the way forward.

