Movies

Daniel Craig Reveals What He Will Miss About James Bond Movies

By 00chevyman2000
thewestsidegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Daniel Craig revealed what he is going to miss about being James Bond after his last 007 adventure “No Time To Die” hit the theatres. Recently, in an interview with a media organization, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he is going to miss suiting up as James Bond.

Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

James Bond Crew Turned Away Extra Because He Looks Exactly Like Daniel Craig

A Hollywood extra looked so much like Daniel Craig that he couldn’t star in the background of the new James Bond film “No Time To Die.”. Jason Kent has made a career out of moonlighting as a Daniel Craig lookalike. During the day, he alternates between jobs as a painter, decorator, and factory work. But he discovered his true calling in lookalike work after Craig rose to fame in the early 2000s.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die ending explained: How Daniel Craig exits as James Bond

No Time to Die ending spoilers ahead. It looked to be the movie that would never arrive, but No Time to Die has finally been released in cinemas to bring Daniel Craig's James Bond era to an end. The new movie was kept under lock and key (relatively speaking) until...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘James Bond’ Star Daniel Craig Has No Idea That He’s a Total Meme Legend

Daniel Craig is in the midst of a media frenzy as the final installment of his run as James Bond comes to screens. But the beloved 007 actor apparently had no clue about his pandemic-era claim to fame: the seconds-long clip of himself introducing the March 7, 2020, musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The footage of Craig’s exasperated announcement, “Ladies and gentlemen...The Weeknd,” has been notoriously rehashed on social media every Friday evening as people celebrate the end of another long work week. Craig has been doing a highly meritorious service for Twitter followers—and, the best part is, he doesn’t even realize it. When The New York Times asked the No Time to Die super spy about his memeification, Craig said he had no idea. “I don’t know what it is, but thank you,” said Craig. “I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Reveals How James Bond Helped Him Land That Star Wars Cameo, Plus The Internet Drama He Accidentally Created Because Of It

The long-anticipated, and much delayed, No Time To Die is finally here, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest movie events of the year. Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond is a perfect ending to an unprecedented run as 007, and long-time fans love what the film has accomplished. Craig became a genuine superstar during his run as Bond and benefited greatly from portraying the iconic secret agent. Now, he's recently revealed how the role helped him land that Star Wars cameo, and he also shed light on the internet drama he accidentally created because of it.
MOVIES
The Independent

Bond star Daniel Craig now knows what viral ‘The Weekend’ Twitter account is all about

Daniel Craig now finally knows of the existence of a Twitter account that went viral using a meme of him.It all began after Craig appeared on SNL in March 2020 and introduced that week’s musical guest, The Weeknd.Soon after the show aired, a clip of Craig went viral which saw the actor saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd”, in a world weary voice with his arms outstretched. pic.twitter.com/Uu3pQHYwdz— ladies and gentlemen, the weekend 😌 (@CraigWeekend) September 24, 2021Since July 2020, Twitter account @CraigWeekend has posted the meme every Friday to its followers to celebrate the arrival of...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

James Bond star Daniel Craig says No Time to Die came from an idea he had making Casino Royale

No Time to Die came from an idea Daniel Craig had while making Casino Royale, according to the James Bond actor himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Craig explained why, after saying Spectre would be his final time as 007, he changed his mind. "I finished that movie with a broken leg. I'm not moaning about that; it's just the way it was," he said. "I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one], or did I physically want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying 'I've broken my leg' is not pleasant."
CELEBRITIES
FingerLakes1

No Time To Die free streaming at home: How to watch Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies online

If you want to save yourself a few bucks and get your 007 on, this is the best place to do it. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about No Time to Die 2021 Full movie how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is No Time to Die Movie 2021 available to stream? Is watching No Time to Die online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Highest Grossing James Bond Film of All Time

The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as the British Secret Service agent. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
MOVIES

