CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

PacSun flash sale: Khaki jeans, high-waisted shorts and more starting at $25

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for casual apparel that makes you look put together while maintaining a laid-back vibe? You're in luck! PacSun, the well-known California lifestyle brand, is having a flash sale on women's and men's jeans starting at $25, with some men's pants going for even less. If you don't want to buy pants, there are also tops, T-shirts, accessories and a few graphic horror tees on sale, just in time for Halloween.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

4 Cute and Comfy adidas Outfits to Wear This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy sundresses and strappy sandals for some warmer pieces. And, if you’ve taken one glimpse at your closet to realize it’s currently in need of a major update, adidas has you covered with tons of stylish options for the season. Among its fall ’21 offerings, you’ll find everything from plush tracksuits to lightweight bombers and long-sleeved dresses to help you nail a cool street style aesthetic. Meanwhile, when temperatures really dip, you can reach for the brand’s equally coveted yet heftier alternatives like insulated puffer jackets, thick hoodies and...
APPAREL
E! Online

Fall Trends Flash Sale: Score Under $50 Deals From Color Wow, Stila & More

Watch: Deals For Real: Hottest Fall Trends for Under $50!. We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
MAKEUP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

This Sweatshirt Is the Ideal Length to Wear With High-Waisted Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cropped garments can vary — there isn’t one set length, and you simply don’t know how different silhouettes will look on your body until you try a piece on in person. That’s precisely one of the main reasons why online shopping can be tricky. When we do read reviews on cropped pieces, one of the most common negative critiques is that shoppers didn’t expect the cut to be as short as it turned out.
APPAREL
KDVR.com

Best high-waisted jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. High-waisted jeans made their debut in the 1960s and rose to popularity in the 1970s. They have reappeared as a trend every 10 years or so. There’s a good reason for this. High-rise jeans are flattering because they conceal and cinch in your stomach. They’re also very stylish, especially when paired with a bodysuit, crop top or even a crisp T-shirt.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

J.Crew Fall Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sweaters, Jackets & Jeans

J.Crew fans, make room in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to get your summer staples for less this year, look no further than the retailer's Fall Sale where sale styles are currently an extra 50% off with code SALETIME. You can find hundreds of J.Crew styles on the sale page,...
APPAREL
moneytalksnews.com

Lighting Flash Sale at Macy's: 50% off

With almost 500 items to choose from, choose from wall mounted lights to lamps, and more. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Pictured is the Pacific Coast Alese Table Lamp for $108.99 (low by $11).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacsun#Mom Jeans#Straight Leg Jeans#Shorts
ETOnline.com

Kate Spade Sale: Save Up to 40% Off Handbags, Wallets, and More!

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for fall savings, Kate Spade is having a sale!. The fashion brand is offering up to 40% off sale styles -- with no promo code needed. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy tote for summer travels, a supportive tote bag to commute back in the office or a stylish purse to pair with your upcoming fall fashion, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it at a deep discount.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

The Best High-Waisted Leggings, According to the Editors Who Tried Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A good pair of high-waisted leggings is a must for high-intensity workouts and comfortable lounging alike. Unlike low- and mid-rise leggings, higher-waisted options are more likely to stay put, so you don't have to worry about continuously pulling them up during a fitness class or feeling uncomfortable if the waistband rolls down as you move. Super high-waisted leggings are also ideal for wearing with crop tops and sports bras for a bit more coverage.
APPAREL
moneytalksnews.com

Zenni Optical Lens Flash Sale: 30% off

Apply code "FLASH21" to save on lenses. Shop Now at Zenni Optical Tips Shipping adds $4.95. 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money Without Realizing It. Wondering where your money goes each month? Sometimes the biggest savings opportunities are right under your nose.
SHOPPING
themanual.com

Amazon Is Having a FLASH SALE on Skincare Products This Weekend — 45% Off!

If you’re in your 30s, it’s time to start thinking about skincare. Taking care of your skin isn’t just for the fairer sex anymore; there is a wide range of skincare products on the market that are aimed at men. However, it might not come as a surprise to find out that the best skincare products are formulated for humans, not genders. Brands like CeraVe and L’Oreal Paris are experienced in the art of crafting hydrating, fragrance-free cleansers, creams, and serums to soothe, protect, and restore your skin. Right now, Amazon is having a huge flash sale on skincare products made for everyone, with markdowns up to 45% off top brands. Shop the flash sale today to get started on your skincare journey. Learn more when you check out our Skincare for Men Guide today.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
PC Magazine

Best Buy Pre-Black Friday Flash Sale Starts Now

Need a new TV or MacBook? No need to wait until Black Friday. Best Buy is running a pre-Black Friday sale from Oct. 10-12. Our sister site BlackFriday.com has the full ad scan for this week’s deals, which Best Buy says is a 72-hour Flash Sale. Rival Target has a similar sale going on. What can you get? Here are a few of the deals that caught our eye:
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Baggy Jeans Are Back, Baby: Peep the 13 Best-Looking Pairs To Wear Now

Cancel culture can get pretty ridiculous, but this time, Gen-Z finally got it right: skinny jeans are out. Trends come and go like the wind and skinny jeans have been blowing away for years now. For real, skinny jeans are totally uncomfortable. They’re wedgie-inducing and way too easy-to-tear. Not to mention, they look tremendously unflattering on most people. Like, just watch Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor and take a long, hard look at the dude’s legs. They just look so . . . awkward covered in skinny jeans. He’s a good-looking guy, don’t get us wrong, but man, his style...
APPAREL
themanual.com

Best Buy Slashes $800 Off NordicTrack Exercise Bikes for This Flash Sale

Bring the fitness benefits of spin class to the convenience of your home. NordicTrack is one of the best names in fitness equipment. Right now, Best Buy is having major sales on NordicTrack bikes and equipment. Shop the sale now to see all models, including this deal on the NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle, on sale now for just $1,000. Regularly priced at $1,800, you’ll save $800 when you order it today, plus get free delivery or in-store pickup where available.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Ugg x Telfar Returns for a Second Cozy Drop, Launching This Week

Ugg and Telfar have reunited on a cozy collection that’s fit for street style enthusiasts everywhere. The genderless collaboration, which originally debuted last June, has returned for the fall ’21 season. Paying homage to Ugg’s Classic Short boots and signature sheepskin, the collection features a lineup of boots that revamp the brand’s signature textures with a Telfar twist. The brand’s short Classic Mini boots have been reimagined as the Ugg x Telfar Logo Minis, including Ugg’s staple Black and tan suede and coordinating fleece — plus Telfar’s signature “T” logo atop their shafts. The collaborators have also brought back the Classic Boots...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Clothing Brands for Tall Guys (From Someone Who is 6’3)

Most tall men get categorized by the same few stereotypes at some point in their lives: basketball surely comes easily, partners line up eagerly, and there is an eagerness to discuss significant height held over everyone. Although these points could be valid, and we can imagine being taller than average does come with its fair share of benefits, there is a stereotype that is more true than any other. Finding clothes that fit — and we mean they fit well — can be the hardest thing to find. Whether you tall folks live in a small town or a big city,...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler to Celebrate 75 Years with Outdoor-Themed Spring Collection

Nature remains a strong force in the wake of the pandemic, when the world turned to the outdoors to find relief from the isolating quarantine restrictions enforced around the globe. That same sentiment takes on a sartorial form in Wrangler’s Spring 2022 men’s and women’s collections, which specifically home in on the brand’s Western heritage and love of the outdoors in honor of the label’s 75th anniversary. Though the now Kontoor Brands-owned label had its early beginnings as Blue Bell, a workwear manufacturer, the Wrangler name was introduced in 1947 as a Western jeans brand. During a press preview this week, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy