Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports a two-day total of 65 additional positive COVID-19 cases

 3 days ago

Jimmy Graves

Please note, no cases or tests were reported for Sunday, Oct. 10. Today's report reflects cases and tests reported for Saturday, Oct. 9.

Galveston County Health District today reports a two-day total of 65 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 342 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 61 current cases and four older cases newly reported to the health district.

To date, 511,381 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

