CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island, IL

Looking For Some POSITIVE News? Check Out What’s The Good News, Quad-Cities!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the haunting month in the Quad-Cities, but there’s plenty of non-frightening, fun stuff going on in the area!. And every month we scare up plenty of positive news in the Q-Cs. There are always a lot of great things happening in the Quad-Cities, and every month, we here at QuadCities.com, in partnership with our friends at KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live,” present to you an array of some of the best of them. We call this What’s The Good News? and it’s a way for you to keep up with some of the awesome people, events and things going on here in our community.

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Quad Cities Mayors Working Together to Reduce Plastic Pollution in the Mississippi River

Local officials, citizen scientists, and community organizations will gather on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Jetty Park in an effort to combat plastic pollution along the Mississippi River. The initiative is being directed through the leadership of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI) and the mayors of the Mississippi River, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme and.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library kicks of new club for authors and aspiring writers

The Bettendorf Writing Club is designed to give writers the opportunity to share short pieces of their work and will include practice writing exercises along with a brief lesson from seasoned authors. The club is designed for adults and will take place on the second Thursday of each month. More information about this and other library events can be found on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com or by calling 563-344-4179.
BETTENDORF, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Peoria, IL
Davenport, IA
Government
City
Rock Island, IL
City
Davenport, IA
City
Callender, IA
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
Rock Island, IL
Government
City
Moline, IL
QuadCities.com

Chamber, Business Leaders Provide Update On Efforts To Revitalize Downtown Rock Island

The Quad Cities Chamber on Monday presented a progress report to Rock Island City Council on efforts to explore the creation of a new public-private place management organization supported by sustainable funding to deliver special services that enhance public spaces, encourage investment and improve overall quality of life in Downtown Rock Island. In addition, updates were provided on plans to modernize the Downtown core, including the Great River Plaza and Arts Alley.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Take A Creepy Look At The Quad-Cities In New Crime Horror Web Series

Are you ready to find out the creepy secrets of the Quad-Cities?. Episodes drop every week on the “Quad Cities – Mini Series” YouTube page!!. “As gruesome murders plague the Quad Cities, an unlikely duo must work together to restore peace to the area.” (The Quad Cities are 4 cities in Iowa and Illinois that border the Mississippi River. 2 cities on each side of the river. Davenport and Bettendorf on the Iowa side and Moline and Rock Island on the Illinois side make up the Quad Cities. Fun fact: there are technically 5 cities, East Moline, but to make things easier we stuck with the 4).
MOLINE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurgood Marshall
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library to offer virtual Brown Bag Lunch showcasing global music

The Robert E. Brown Center for World Music is a program of the School of Music at Illinois which promotes understanding and appreciation of global music and dance. Established with a focus on active study of performance with tradition-bearing, folkloric artists, the center has emerged as a program embracing contemporary extensions of these forms and more. More information, about the center can be found at cwm.illinois.edu. The Bettendorf Public Library’s biannual Global Gathering series is a two-month celebration of culture, heritage, and tradition. This year’s events, which are available virtually and in person, encompass the globe with its 2021 Global Gathering: World Tour. Special programs, art displays and new check-out materials related to the theme are available at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. More information about Global Gathering events can be found at the Library’s website or by calling 563-344-4175. The 2021 Global Gathering: World Tour is sponsored by The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation, Quad City Bank & Trust, Morgan Stanley, HNI Corporation, Bettendorf Rotary, and Twin State.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Island High School#Quad Cities#The Good News#Positive News#Kwqc Tv6#Peoria 4 0#Nssc#Denkmann Principal#Leukemia
QuadCities.com

Case Writers-in-Residence Oct. 14 at Western Illinois University

The Western Illinois University Department of English will host the Fred Ewing Case and Lola Case Writers-in-Residence Thursday, Oct. 14, again in a virtual format. This year’s authors are poet Luther Hughes; novelist David Heska Wanbli Weiden; and graphic novelist Kayla Shaggy. A question and answer session with students and faculty will be held via Zoom from 3-4 p.m. To get the Zoom link, email Professor Erika Wurth a et-wurth@wiu.edu. A reading with the authors will be streamed on the WIU Department of English Facebook page, from 5-6 p.m.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
QuadCities.com

Lowland Block Party, Paa Kow, ‘Company,’ And More Invade This Week’s FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
High School Sports
News Break
Politics
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy