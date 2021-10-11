Looking For Some POSITIVE News? Check Out What’s The Good News, Quad-Cities!
It’s the haunting month in the Quad-Cities, but there’s plenty of non-frightening, fun stuff going on in the area!. And every month we scare up plenty of positive news in the Q-Cs. There are always a lot of great things happening in the Quad-Cities, and every month, we here at QuadCities.com, in partnership with our friends at KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live,” present to you an array of some of the best of them. We call this What’s The Good News? and it’s a way for you to keep up with some of the awesome people, events and things going on here in our community.www.quadcities.com
Comments / 0