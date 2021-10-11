Gallery: New images, details released for three-tower Cumulus site project

This List ranks Nashville-area breweries by number of barrels produced locally in 2020. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO