Gallery: New images, details released for three-tower Cumulus site project

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 3 days ago
Chicago's Centrum Realty has released updated plans for a triple-tower project in the heart of downtown Nashville. The firm is planning two residential towers — one 32 stories and one 39 stories — on Rutledge Street and Second Avenue, as well as a 29-story hotel on Peabody Street, according to documents filed with the Metro Planning Department. (Permit data previously listed the heights as 45, 16 and 23 stories, respectively.)

Nashville Business Journal

Metro approves demolition for Second Avenue buildings damaged in Christmas Day blast

A key Metro division has green-lighted four Second Avenue buildings for partial demolition after they were damaged in last year’s Christmas Day bombing. The Metro Historic Zoning Commission has approved “selective demolition” for the structures at 170-176 Second Ave. N., according to a statement from the Callen family, which owns the properties.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

ULI deems Nashville a 'supernova' for real estate growth

Nashville’s real estate market continues to shine, according to a recent report from the Urban Land Institute, which describes the area as a “supernova city.”. ULI's annual "Emerging Trends in Real Estate Report" describes a supernova as “the explosion of a star that creates unusual brilliance, but more generally the term refers to things that explode into prominence or popularity. So it is with the five metro areas in this new category.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - October 8, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Public Relations Firms in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area public relations firms by 2020 PR fee income. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Breweries in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area breweries by number of barrels produced locally in 2020. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Advertising Agencies in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area advertising agencies by 2020 advertising revenue. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Neuhoff secures $312.7M construction loan after beginning site work

Construction has already begun on the waterfront Neuhoff development, and the project team has closed on a massive loan. New City Properties has received a $312.7 million Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) loan for its Neuhoff project in Germantown, according to newly filed documents. Lauren Sterk of JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), New City’s financial partner on the development, signed for the sum.
CONSTRUCTION
Nashville Business Journal

Tech Bytes: Launch Tennessee hires CEO search firm; i3 Verticals pays $60 million for an anonymous company; Asurion's $1M grant

Nashville's tech scene is about to radically change with the arrival of Oracle and as Amazon and other firms fill their downtown hubs. But there's plenty of action right now. Tech Bytes is a twice-monthly roundup highlighting news on startups, capital raises, acquisitions and other activity in the region's tech sector.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Business Journal

Acadia Healthcare CEO Debbie Osteen to retire

The head of one of Nashville’s publicly traded companies is stepping down. Acadia Health Care Co. Inc. announced today that Debbie Osteen will retire as CEO, effective January 31, 2022, according to a news release. Osteen will continue to serve on the Brentwood behavioral health company’s board and will be...
NASHVILLE, TN
