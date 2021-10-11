Lander Pet Connection works with police to fill animal welfare gap; Launches business sponsorship program
(Lander, WY) – Without a city animal shelter or impound, the Lander Pet Connection (LPC) has been hustling to help stray and lost pets found in downtown Lander. The city’s contract to impound strays with the Wind River Veterinarian office ended in May. Since then, there has been no designated place for police to house lost pets or animals seized in animal cruelty cases.county10.com
