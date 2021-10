Texans love their tequila. Sales of the Mexican spirit in the Lone Star State are the second highest in the country right now behind only California (and likely only due to the difference in population size). The subject of many country songs, from John Anderson’s “Straight Tequila Night” to Joe Nichols’ “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” tequila can bring on a party or bring on a hangover — or both. It's no wonder the American Airlines Center is about to open an entire bar dedicated to tequila.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO