Guest resolution changes
In VMWare Workstation 15, minimizing, normalizing, and maximizing the host window did not change the guest resolution so long as the Display settings were set to "Specify settings for monitors". With VMWare Workstation 16, though, it ignores the display settings and adjusts the desktop resolution. Then when I maximize again, it leaves the resolution at the down-sized dimensions. This is literally the worst interpretation of how resizing ought to function.communities.vmware.com
Comments / 0