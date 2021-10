FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If it feels like everything is more expensive lately, that’s because most things are. This winter, you’ll be ponying up more for heat. “For many of us, we’ve never seen this kind of level of inflation in our lifetimes,” said Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “This is stretching our dollars, we’re having to make our dollars go further, or our dollars don’t go as far as they once did, so… the cost of living has gone up.”

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO