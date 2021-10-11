CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Freshmen Flourish In UVA vs. Georgetown Off-Distance Dual Meet

By Robert Gibbs
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

The Georgetown Hoyas traveled to Charlottesville and squared off against UVA in an unscored meet with its own unique twists. Archive photo via Courtesy of the NCAA. We’ve seen UVA host some unique meet formats before — a few years ago they and Auburn swam a meet where the events were picked out of a hat. This weekend, the Georgetown Hoyas traveled to Charlottesville and squared off against UVA in an unscored meet with a couple of unique twists.

