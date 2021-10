After Justin Fields’ disastrous debut, fans and the media have had a lot to say about the Chicago Bears, from players to coaches, to the front office. Those who work hoping Justin Fields’ debut would immediately usher in a new era of Bears football were in for a rude awakening this Sunday, as the Cleveland Browns utterly decimated the Bears’ offense. The Bears had 47 yards of total offense through four quarters; last week, several teams had more than that on a single play. It was a disaster, and with all of the intrigue surrounding Justin Fields’ first start, the entire NFL world watched it happen.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO