High school football is very much a game of momentum. The key is to grab that momentum and hang onto it for as long as possible. For the Liberty Eagles Friday night, they gained momentum on the Mountain Grove Panthers right before half on a long touchdown pass from Drew Ripko to Kal Acklin. That cut the Panther lead to just 16-22. Moments later, that momentum came to a halt in the form of mother nature. What proceeded was a longer than two-hour rain delay. After the lengthy delay, Liberty could muster less than 10 yards for the remainder of the game, ultimately falling to Mountain Grove 16-36.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 DAYS AGO