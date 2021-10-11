CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Released from hospital

Owusu-Koramoah (throat) was released from hospitalization Monday and cleared to travel back to Cleveland, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. Owusu-Koramoah suffered a throat contusion during Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Chargers, in which he tallied four tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble. He was hospitalized to undergo medical evaluation, so it's relieving to see Owusu-Koramoah already having been cleared for release. Wednesday's first practice report of the week will reveal more information about his health, if Cleveland's coaching staff doesn't provide a comment before then. If Owusu-Koramoah resumes practicing in full, it will be safe to assume he's on track for Week 6 against the Cardinals.

