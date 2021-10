Williams carried 14 times for 66 yards during Sunday's 24-14 loss to Chicago. Despite D'Andre Swift getting hyped all week, the Lions found success pounding the ball with Williams after Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (groin) left the game after one snap. While Williams ultimately wound up with a season high in carries, he wasn't involved in the passing game at all while Swift saw another six targets. As this backfield timeshare in Detroit will continue to cap the upside of both running backs, Williams will probably need some involvement in the passing game to pay off as a fantasy option in Week 5 against Minnesota.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO