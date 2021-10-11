CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons' Lee Smith: Catches all three targets

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith caught all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Jets. The Falcons were without their top two wideouts Sunday, which allowed Smith extra opportunities in the passing game. The 33-year-old didn't disappoint and turned that opportunity into a season-high 30 receiving yards. Smith remains behind Hayden Hurst and Kyle Pitts on the depth chart, but he likely will continue to see minor production as long as Matt Ryan continues to utilize his tight ends and running backs at a rapid rate.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: What in the world is Arthur Smith doing?

This was a bad loss for Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons, they simply blew it even though they had numerous chances to seal it, no way around it. Not only that but Atlanta’s head coach has continued to show that he is simply not ready to lead an NFL team quite yet. It is little decisions that have costed this team in the early days of a new regime.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley: 'We expect more'

A lot had to go wrong for the Falcons to blow their fourth-quarter lead to Washington in Week 4. And while it’s easy to look at the box score and say the offense did its job, there were several key drops that would’ve potentially put the game away. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta’s undisputed No. 1 wide receiver, did not have his best day.
NFL
Yardbarker

Potential Falcons WR Target to Sign with Broncos

"Broncos are signing veteran receiver John Brown to the practice squad, per source. Denver adding speed to the outside and a viable option for the active roster," wrote Fowler. Brown was brought to Atlanta for a workout on September 21st, but no deal was ever struck. It's unclear if he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
FanSided

Five trade targets for the Atlanta Falcons in week six

Predicting what the Atlanta Falcons are going to do for the upcoming trade deadline is nearly impossible. The Falcons are in a terrible position when it comes to cap space but are built around veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and want to contend now. Atlanta will likely attempt to straddle the...
NFL
USA Today

Falcons HC Arthur Smith after loss: 'We trust Mike Davis'

There are a lot of concerns looming around this Falcons team after their Week 4 loss to Washington. A game that should’ve gone Atlanta’s way was lost by a trio of questionable play calls and personnel decisions. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked about this after the game. “Well,...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Oct. 1

As I write this the garbage guy just scooped up a bag from my porch containing a dead rat my cat dropped on my doorstep, so welcome to Spooky Season. It’s October 1st, and let’s hope that bodes well for the Falcons as they enter their tilt against The Washington Football Team on Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Scores three TDs in Sunday's loss

Patterson carried the ball six times for 34 yards and caught five of six targets for 82 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. He also chipped in 78 yards on three kickoff returns. Patterson has found instant chemistry with Matt Ryan this season, and after Sunday's performance, the 30-year-old speedster had found the end zone five times in four games (one rushing, four receiving) while topping 100 scrimmage yards in back-to-back weeks. Patterson seems poised for another big game in Week 5 in London against the Jets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
CBS Sports

Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Catches one pass Sunday

Zaccheaus caught one of his three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. With Russell Gage (ankle) out again, Zaccheaus had another opportunity to seize a bigger role in the offense. However, Cordarrelle Patterson stole the show against Washington with three touchdowns. Even though Zaccheaus is operating as the No. 2 wideout behind Calvin Ridley, he is more like the fifth option in the passing game. Matt Ryan relies heavily on his tight ends -- Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst -- and has developed a connection with the multi-talented Patterson.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons contest vs. Washington

ATLANTA – The Falcons found themselves in a close contest Sunday against Washington, as they were a week prior against New York. They came back late to beat the Giants. They had a late lead against Washington and lost it. They lost 34-30 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This one...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Bounces back with four catches

Hurst caught all four of his targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. Hurst had begun to see his playing time dip, as Lee Smith out-snapped him, 25-20, against the Giants. However, the 28-year-old bounced back from a catch-less outing Week 3 to have his best game since Week 1. Hurst finished with the fourth-most targets on the team, but his fantasy value remains limited.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Catches TD pass in loss

Davis carried the ball 13 times for only 14 yards but caught both his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. It was the worst performance yet this season for Davis on the ground, and the veteran back has yet to rush for more than 50 yards in a game for the Falcons, but he salvaged his day with a seven-yard TD grab early in the fourth quarter for Atlanta's final points of the afternoon. With Cordarrelle Patterson becoming a focal point of the offense, Davis' role and volume don't seem likely to see a boost any time soon, but the fact that he's still seeing work in the red zone offers some optimism better days could be ahead for him. Davis will look for a breakout in London in Week 5 against a Jets defense that just got trampled by Derrick Henry.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Mistakes in all phases continue to haunt the Falcons

Through the first four weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons have struggled. Now sitting at 1-3 despite facing two of the worst teams in the league, Atlanta has shown little to make fans believe that relevance is possible this year. The defense is 32nd in points allowed, and the offense has languished while scoring less than 20 points per game. Even the special teams has faltered, as the Falcons gave up the first kickoff return TD of the year in Week 4 to the Washington Football Team.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Overreaction Tuesday: Falcons only have three winnable games remaining on schedule

The Falcons have dropped two out of three against NFC East opponents, arguably the worst division in football. The AFC South has legs in that argument, but the Giants, Eagles, and Washington Football Team are all beatable teams. Losing two out of those three isn’t encouraging for Arthur Smith’s squad. Urgency is at a premium right now ahead of the game against Jets, who are also one of the worst teams in the league, but I don’t see the Falcons having an easy time with them either.
NFL
WDEF

Falcons Arthur Smith Tries to Emulate Fictional Celebrity Soccer Coach

ATLANTA (AP) – Falcons coach Arthur Smith is trying to channel his inner Ted Lasso to help Atlanta build on its first win of the season. The Falcons knocked off the New York Giants 17-14 with a field goal as time expired. Now, they’re hosting Washington in a matchup of 1-2 teams. At his midweek news conference, Smith tapped a hand-written sign that said “Believe” in a nod to the popular TV show about the ever-hopeful coach of a downtrodden English soccer team. Washington could use some of that positivity, as well, after an ugly loss to the Bills.
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons consider all options with CB Oliver lost for season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must reconfigure their secondary this week after losing nickel back Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury. Also, starting safety Erik Harris' status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London is uncertain because of a calf injury that forced him out of last week's.
NFL
kowb1290.com

Three stars of the game: Pokes vs. Falcons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- Aside from a stretch of nearly five minutes Saturday night, Wyoming's offense struggled mightily. The defense had its tough moments, too. Ultimately it was a surprise passing attack coupled with multiple extended drives that led to the Cowboys first loss of the season, a 24-14 setback inside Falcon Stadium on the campus of the Air Force Academy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nfltraderumors.co

Falcons Make Three Practice Squad Moves

RB Caleb Huntley (Injured) Fry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards. The Bears signed him to a contract before...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy