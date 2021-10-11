Falcons' Lee Smith: Catches all three targets

Davis carried the ball 13 times for only 14 yards but caught both his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. It was the worst performance yet this season for Davis on the ground, and the veteran back has yet to rush for more than 50 yards in a game for the Falcons, but he salvaged his day with a seven-yard TD grab early in the fourth quarter for Atlanta's final points of the afternoon. With Cordarrelle Patterson becoming a focal point of the offense, Davis' role and volume don't seem likely to see a boost any time soon, but the fact that he's still seeing work in the red zone offers some optimism better days could be ahead for him. Davis will look for a breakout in London in Week 5 against a Jets defense that just got trampled by Derrick Henry.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO