CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Sees four targets in Week 5

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Zaccheaus caught two of his four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Jets. The Falcons were without Calvin Ridley (personal) and Russell Gage (ankle), so Zaccheaus entered the contest as the Falcons No. 1 receiver. However, that didn't warrant any more targets as Matt Ryan once again relied on his tight ends and running backs during the Week 5 win. It's hard to envision a better situation for Zaccheaus to succeed then the one he was in Sunday, so it's safe to assume his role will continue to be limited throughout the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Five trade targets for the Atlanta Falcons in week six

Predicting what the Atlanta Falcons are going to do for the upcoming trade deadline is nearly impossible. The Falcons are in a terrible position when it comes to cap space but are built around veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and want to contend now. Atlanta will likely attempt to straddle the...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Falcons’ Calvin Ridley To Miss Week 5

Calvin Ridley will not make the trip with his Falcons teammates to London. The Falcons have ruled out their top wide receiver in Week 5 due to a personal matter. Ridley became Atlanta’s unquestioned No. 1 wideout this summer, when the Falcons sent Julio Jones to the Titans, and has 27 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown this season. The Falcons picked up Ridley’s fifth-year option earlier this year. With Jones out of the picture, a Ridley extension would appear imminent in 2022.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Falcons Make Four Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have activated CB Kendall Sheffield from injured reserve. They have also released TE Parker Hesse and are elevating WR Juwan Green and CB Chris Williamson for their game in London. Sheffield, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Yardbarker

Potential Falcons WR Target to Sign with Broncos

"Broncos are signing veteran receiver John Brown to the practice squad, per source. Denver adding speed to the outside and a viable option for the active roster," wrote Fowler. Brown was brought to Atlanta for a workout on September 21st, but no deal was ever struck. It's unclear if he...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Lee Smith: Catches all three targets

Smith caught all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Jets. The Falcons were without their top two wideouts Sunday, which allowed Smith extra opportunities in the passing game. The 33-year-old didn't disappoint and turned that opportunity into a season-high 30 receiving yards. Smith remains behind Hayden Hurst and Kyle Pitts on the depth chart, but he likely will continue to see minor production as long as Matt Ryan continues to utilize his tight ends and running backs at a rapid rate.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan has to be better in week four

Matt Ryan has had an underwhelming start to the season including a meltdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two. Ryan deserves a portion of the blame but spent the first two weeks running for his life. However, the offensive line is improving and Ryan must as well. The...
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 4 Preview: Falcons vs. Washington

It was gritty and will never be mistaken as a “pretty” win but nonetheless, the Atlanta Falcons found themselves on the victory stage last week against the New York Giants. A 40-yard field goal as time expired by kicker Younghoe Koo gave the Falcons their first win of the season and helped the Falcons dodge an ugly 0-3 start.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football
Washington Post

Four takeaways from Washington’s 34-30 win over the Falcons

The Washington Football Team evened its record at 2-2 with a comeback road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Here are four takeaways from the game:. The Taylor Heinicke experience isn’t boring: Playing in his home state, Heinicke delivered a performance that none of his friends and family members in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stands will soon forget. He was 23 for 33 for 290 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter that helped Washington erase an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons fantasy stud and dud from Week 4

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Atlanta Falcons signaled movement to a new regime this past offseason but it just doesn’t matter. No matter who’s in charge, this team has continues to choke. The Falcons choked away a fourth quarter lead in rather inexplicable fashion...
NFL
FanSided

3 Atlanta Falcons players who must improve in week four

The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the Washington Football Team in week four two teams struggling for relevance. The winner of this game will have the outlook on their season drastically changed while the loser’s season will all but be over. There is very little chance of a 1-3 team...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons depth chart: Week 5

Week 4 is in the books, as we turn our sights to Week 5 and a trip to London. Unfortunately in the most recent defeat, the 1-3 Atlanta Falcons have sustained some injuries which has caused moves to be made on the roster. On Tuesday, the Falcons placed both punter Cameron Nizialek and corner Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve. Nizialek’s status for the rest of the season is to be determined, while Oliver is reportedly done in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bronco Sports

Broncos in the NFL: Week Four

BOISE, Idaho – Week four of the NFL season was highlighted by Cedrick Wilson's 23-yard touchdown reception and Jeremy McNichols' career-high eight receptions. Here is a look at what all the Broncos in the NFL did in week four:. Arizona Cardinals (Cardinals 37, Rams 20) Tanner Vallejo (LB) – Vallejo...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Tajae Sharpe: Catches both targets in Week 4

Sharpe caught both of his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. Sharpe played just 21 offensive snaps compared to Olamide Zaccheaus' 61 during Sunday's loss. Even with Russell Gage (ankle) out, the 26-year-old's role is limited, as the Falcons' passing attack relies heavily on their tight end duo and running backs.
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons vs. Football Team: Inactives for Week 4

We’ve reached the 90-minute mark before Atlanta’s 1:00 p.m. kickoff against the Washington Football Team, which means that each team’s inactives have been revealed to us. The Falcons have decided to switch it up a little bit with their healthy scratches this week, to go along with Marlon Davidson and...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses four TDs in losing effort

Ryan completed 25 of 42 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. He added 17 rushing yards on his lone carry. It was arguably the best performance of the season so far for the veteran quarterback, as Ryan connected with his new favorite target, Cordarrelle Patterson, for three of his TDs. Unfortunately, the Falcons defense couldn't slow down Taylor Heinicke when it counted. Ryan is putting up solid numbers via volume, but he's averaged less than 7.0 yards per attempt in every game this season, and his lack of downfield success has suppressed the production of players like Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts. A Week 5 tilt in London against the Jets could give the Atlanta passing game a chance to stretch the field a little more, however.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Bounces back with four catches

Hurst caught all four of his targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. Hurst had begun to see his playing time dip, as Lee Smith out-snapped him, 25-20, against the Giants. However, the 28-year-old bounced back from a catch-less outing Week 3 to have his best game since Week 1. Hurst finished with the fourth-most targets on the team, but his fantasy value remains limited.
NFL
USA Today

Falcons try out four free-agent defensive backs

The Atlanta Falcons have been busy getting their roster in order Tuesday afternoon since they leave for London on Thursday for this weekend’s international matchup against the New York Jets. After placing Isaiah Oliver and Cameron Nizialek on injured reserve, the team promoted Mike Pennel and Dustin Colquitt to the...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets Week 5 open thread

The Falcons come into this game missing several key pieces and sitting at 1-3. They’ll get a Jets team that is one of their easiest matchups of the year on paper, but whether they’ll be able to earn a win in front of a huge crowd in London remains to be seen.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy