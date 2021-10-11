Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Sees four targets in Week 5
Zaccheaus caught two of his four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Jets. The Falcons were without Calvin Ridley (personal) and Russell Gage (ankle), so Zaccheaus entered the contest as the Falcons No. 1 receiver. However, that didn't warrant any more targets as Matt Ryan once again relied on his tight ends and running backs during the Week 5 win. It's hard to envision a better situation for Zaccheaus to succeed then the one he was in Sunday, so it's safe to assume his role will continue to be limited throughout the season.www.cbssports.com
