NFL

Falcons' Christian Blake: Catches season-high two passes

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Blake caught two of his four targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Jets. With Calvin Ridley (personal) and Russell Gage (ankle) sidelined, Blake played a season-high 15 offensive snaps, and it resulted in his best offensive performance of the season. All wideouts' fantasy production remains limited in Atlanta's offense this year, as Matt Ryan continues to rely on his tight ends and running backs in the passing game.

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Matt Ryan backs Falcons’ decision to pass on young QB

The Atlanta Falcons passed up the opportunity to draft Matt Ryan’s successor, and the veteran quarterback is on board with the organization’s plans. This spring, after the Falcons traded All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, conventional wisdom suggested Atlanta would follow the Green Bay Packers’, San Francisco 49ers’ and New York Giants’ playbooks from recent years and take a quarterback to eventually replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: Catches TD pass in loss

Davis carried the ball 13 times for only 14 yards but caught both his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. It was the worst performance yet this season for Davis on the ground, and the veteran back has yet to rush for more than 50 yards in a game for the Falcons, but he salvaged his day with a seven-yard TD grab early in the fourth quarter for Atlanta's final points of the afternoon. With Cordarrelle Patterson becoming a focal point of the offense, Davis' role and volume don't seem likely to see a boost any time soon, but the fact that he's still seeing work in the red zone offers some optimism better days could be ahead for him. Davis will look for a breakout in London in Week 5 against a Jets defense that just got trampled by Derrick Henry.
CBS Sports

Falcons' Tajae Sharpe: Catches both targets in Week 4

Sharpe caught both of his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. Sharpe played just 21 offensive snaps compared to Olamide Zaccheaus' 61 during Sunday's loss. Even with Russell Gage (ankle) out, the 26-year-old's role is limited, as the Falcons' passing attack relies heavily on their tight end duo and running backs.
Person
Matt Ryan
CBS Sports

Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Catches one pass Sunday

Zaccheaus caught one of his three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. With Russell Gage (ankle) out again, Zaccheaus had another opportunity to seize a bigger role in the offense. However, Cordarrelle Patterson stole the show against Washington with three touchdowns. Even though Zaccheaus is operating as the No. 2 wideout behind Calvin Ridley, he is more like the fifth option in the passing game. Matt Ryan relies heavily on his tight ends -- Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst -- and has developed a connection with the multi-talented Patterson.
conejoscountycitizen.com

Falcons remain perfect on season

PUEBLO — The Centauri High School football team ended a 4-year drought with the Strasburg Indians on Friday night at CSU-Pueblo beating them 48-3. It was a big win for the Falcons as they remain perfect in non-league play, 4-0. The Falcons are ranked second in Class 1A and have scored at least 45 points in their last three games. CHS is averaging 42 points per game and holding opponents to 7.5 points per game.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Sports

Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Bounces back with four catches

Hurst caught all four of his targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. Hurst had begun to see his playing time dip, as Lee Smith out-snapped him, 25-20, against the Giants. However, the 28-year-old bounced back from a catch-less outing Week 3 to have his best game since Week 1. Hurst finished with the fourth-most targets on the team, but his fantasy value remains limited.
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons, Washington trading big pass plays in wild start

ATLANTA -- Quarterback Matt Ryan had not taken many deep shots for the Atlanta Falcons this season. His yards per target and yards per completion were among the lowest of his career. However, in the second quarter on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, he finally hit on a deep pass. Ryan used play-action and Washington bit, leaving running back-lined-up-as-wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson wide open on a deep post.
Yardbarker

Two Falcons on IR will travel with team to London

The Falcons have actually been pretty healthy to start 2021. The team made it through the first few weeks without major injuries, even though A.J. Terrell missed a game after suffering a concussion. That trend hasn’t continued, though, because Isaiah Oliver went down with a knee injury that will cost him the entire season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons highlights: Matt Ryan throws fourth TD pass

The Falcons’ offense is making some headway this week against Washington. Quarterback Matt Ryan delivered his fourth touchdown pass of the day, this one to running back Mike Davis. Following a questionable roughing the passer call on fourth down, Atlanta quickly cashed in for six. Watch below as Ryan connects...
NBC Sports

Falcons announce Isaiah Oliver will miss the rest of the season

The Falcons placed cornerback Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve on Tuesday and he won’t be back with the team this year. Oliver has a knee injury and the Falcons announced on Wednesday that it is a season-ender. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Oliver’s loss at his Wednesday press conference.
Action News Jax

The Latest: Falcons grab lead with longest play of season

The Atlanta Falcons have pulled off their longest play of the season. Matt Ryan found Cordarelle Patterson breaking free behind the Washington secondary and connected with him on a 42-yard touchdown pass that gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Atlanta’s longest play coming into Week 4...
saratogafalcon.org

Falcons kick off league season with a win and a loss

The league football season kicked off triumphantly with a Homecoming game win on Friday, Sept. 24 against Monta Vista, followed by a disappointing loss to Gunn High School on Friday, Oct. 1. The team’s 1-1 league record comes after four mostly lopsided preseason losses to Aragon, Westmont, Willow Glen and...
New York Post

Jets riding high into London battle with Falcons

LONDON — Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was on the field for 100 snaps last week against the Titans. Mosley, a seven-year veteran, said he had never played that many plays before, and he admitted Friday his legs still felt heavy. But, Mosley added, the pain and exhaustion from a heavy workload were offset by one thing.
WORLD

