Falcons' Christian Blake: Catches season-high two passes
Blake caught two of his four targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Jets. With Calvin Ridley (personal) and Russell Gage (ankle) sidelined, Blake played a season-high 15 offensive snaps, and it resulted in his best offensive performance of the season. All wideouts' fantasy production remains limited in Atlanta's offense this year, as Matt Ryan continues to rely on his tight ends and running backs in the passing game.www.cbssports.com
