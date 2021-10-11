CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If...? Season 2 Pulls More from Marvel Phase 4, Showing New Worlds and New Heroes

Cover picture for the articleAs the final episode of Marvel's What If...? rolls around, the title of the finale has been announced, as many have been expecting for the last couple of weeks, as "What if The Watcher Broke His Oath?" While the series began as a happy little episodic snapshot of many different realities across the Marvel multiverse, in the second half of the season it began to turn into something more involving, with the final episodes connecting in a way that was clearly leading to a regular all-out Marvel ending.

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
411mania.com

Marvel’s Eternals Promo Teases New Footage From Film

Marvel’s Eternals is just over a month away, and a new preview is teasing some more footage from the movie. You can check out the short video below, which features Ikaris (Richard Madden) meanting Phastos’ (Bryan Tyree Henry) family and some action shots from the movie. Chloe Zhaeo (Nomadland) directs...
marketingdive.com

Lexus puts Marvel 'Eternals' hero behind the wheel in new cinematic spot

Lexus debuted a marketing campaign that puts a hero from the upcoming Marvel movie "Eternals" behind the wheel of a IS 500 performance sedan, per a news release. The Toyota-owned luxury line is the exclusive automotive partner of the film, where two of its vehicles make an appearance. At the...
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star to Narrate New Disney Firework Show

Disney Enchantment is the new firework show that will officially debut tomorrow, on October 1! And now, we know a new narrator will grace Guests each night. Yesterday evening, Guests had to say goodbye to Happily Ever After, Magic Kingdom’s nighttime show that created magic for Guests each night since 2017. The show remained closed for a while due to the pandemic, which is what made saying goodbye even more difficult for many as its time was cut short.
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Season Finale Will Bring Resolution

Marvel's What If...? is coming to the end of season 1, and a lot of fans have one big question still looming: Is there going to be a point to all this? What If...? has spent its run taking fans into alternate dimensions of the Marvel Multiverse, for standalone stories about how the lives of heroes and villains - or key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - can be radically altered by even minor differences in choice or circumstance. However, there's been little to no evidence that these stories will converge, at least not until the most recent episode of the show.
Primetimer

What If...?'s Season 2 scripts have already been written with "all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes"

"Going into the second season, we're sticking with anthology form, and it's going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season," says head writer AC Bradley. "Hopefully, we'll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If...? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we've got to share the love. I'm very excited to show new worlds, new heroes."
Inside the Magic

Marvel Signals Huge Changes For ‘What If…?’ Season Two

Marvel’s What If…? surprised every Marvel fan with the groundbreaking animated series on Disney+, exploring the endless possibilities of classic Marvel stories with a twist. With season one officially ending, What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley recently shared that season two will have an entirely different approach. After the events...
asapland.com

Marvel’s “Runaways” Season 3: Teaser and New Poster

A few hours after This panel takes place at the New York Comic-Con. Marvel TV surprises us by launching the Teaser for the third season of “Marvel’s Runaways”. A one minute video that makes it clear that “the darkness is around”. In addition to making it clear what the new threat is and include a look at the new characters.
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Reveals New Episode Poster Featuring Gamora

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released a new poster for this week's Marvel's What If…? finale featuring Gamora. This Gamora appears to have taken over the mantle of her adoptive father, Thanos, wearing a version of his armor. Interestingly, the poster is introducing a new character into the mix since the penultimate episode of the season ended on a cliffhanger as it began to tie various threads from previous episodes together. That's because an Ultron from a timeline where the Avengers lost gained awareness of the multiverse. Ultron then took the fight to the Watcher, forcing him to do more than watch.
epicstream.com

What to Expect From My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia Season 5 just ended but it seems like fans won’t be waiting for the confirmation for Season 6 as the official Twitter account of the series already made an announcement. On September 25th, @heroca_anime, the official My Hero Academia Twitter account, posted a video teaser about the upcoming season.
MovieWeb

DC Fandome 2021: Here's Every Big DC Movie and TV Show Coming This Weekend

DC Fandome in 2020 was a great success and gave DC fans plenty to look forward. 2021 saw the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Superman & Lois, and The Suicide Squad. These were only a few of the movies and TV shows shown off at DC Fandome last year. The event this year could be even bigger as DC has an impressive lineup of content ready to be previewed along with many incredible guests who are coming to show it off.
Upworthy

Gigantic Hollywood strike might put your beloved TV show on hold

Once upon a time, the entire Hollywood industry shut down. On October 5, 1945, thousands of workers walked out of high-powered studios in the name of fairer working conditions. The epic strike took on the name of "Hollywood's Bloody Friday." For six months, all productions were severely delayed. That meant: nothing new on television. No movies to go to. No escape from the humdrum of real life. And in those times, no one even had the saving grace of YouTube or TikTok.
ComicBook

The Rising of The Shield Hero Highlights Naofumi in New Season 2 Teaser

The Rising of the Shield Hero highlighted Naofumi Iwatani with the newest teaser trailer for Season 2! The anime adaptation for Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series exploded onto the scene back when it premiered in 2019, and it was received so well in fact that the anime announced that it would not only be returning for a second season, but a third as well. The second season of the series was initially scheduled to make its debut as part of the Fall 2021 schedule this month, but has unfortunately been delayed to a release next Spring instead.
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Drops New Promo

The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season was delayed, like a number of other anime franchises, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, but the series is set to make its return next spring and is releasing new footage of the upcoming adventures of Naofumi and his fellow adventurers. With Shield Hero becoming one of the biggest examples of Isekai, a genre that focuses on a protagonist finding himself transported to a strange new world, there are plenty of fans that are dying to learn more about the next season.
ComicBook

New Eternals Clip Shows There Are New Gods in the Marvel Universe

We're just under a month out from the debut of Eternals in theaters and now Marvel Studios has released a new clip of the upcoming film. In the new clip, viewers get a brief recap of the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame with Salma Hayek's Ajak reminding about how Thanos erased half of the universe's population and the Avengers brought them back and then note that where humanity once believed in gods, they will believe in them once again - with the Eternals presumably being those new gods. You can check it out for yourself below.
