What If...? Season 2 Pulls More from Marvel Phase 4, Showing New Worlds and New Heroes
As the final episode of Marvel's What If...? rolls around, the title of the finale has been announced, as many have been expecting for the last couple of weeks, as "What if The Watcher Broke His Oath?" While the series began as a happy little episodic snapshot of many different realities across the Marvel multiverse, in the second half of the season it began to turn into something more involving, with the final episodes connecting in a way that was clearly leading to a regular all-out Marvel ending.movieweb.com
Comments / 0