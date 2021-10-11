CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulates Tyson Fury for his trilogy win, all while coaching his fellow MMA fighters for sparring

By Abhai Singh Tanwar
Cover picture for the articleWith all the coaching and management of an MMA promotion, Khabib Nurmagomedov is having a busy life since his retirement but nonetheless, he never misses on big things happening mainstream, such as Tyson Fury’s trilogy with Deontay Wilder. So, it’s not difficult to find out what “The Eagle” had to say on Tyson Fury’s 11th round TKO of Deontay Wilder.

“He didn’t fight the best until the end of his career,” Michael Bisping believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s resume isn’t impressive as compared to Silva, St Pierre, and Jones

The former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov holds a professional record of 29-0 and he retired last year following his win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib is considered as the G.O.A.T of the Lightweight division but the debate to include him in the list of all-time great UFC champions is never-ending.
“He put his ego aside and apologized,” Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev beef squashed

Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has clarified that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev are no longer beefing. UFC’s rising welterweight fighter from Chechnya, Khamzat Chimaev recently had some fighting words towards his countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov. When a reporter asked him if he could fight Khabib, Chimaev gave a rather bold and cocky answer which resulted in some tension between the Dagestani and Chechnya fighter.
“I don’t know why I became a fighter,” Khabib Nurmagomedov was not interested in fighting at first

Imagine if Khabib Nurmagomedov had never stepped into an MMA gym and never became the man he is today. The Eagle believes he would have had a career in a whole other sport. In a recent interactive session live in London, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that his first love was not fighting. Khabib recently paid a visit to watch Manchester United play on their home turf, Old Trafford. In his meeting, he got the privilege to spend time with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, and Sir Alex Ferguson. It is not news that Khabib is a huge fan of the sport Football.
Dustin Poirier Comments On His Chances In Presumed Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch

Dustin Poirier keeps it honest when asked about his chances of winning a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Valuetainment recently conducted an hour-long sit-down interview with the former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirer. While the interview circled around Poirier’s future and training for his upcoming title fight against Charles Oliveira, there was also a question asked about a hypothetical rematch between him and Nurmagomedov.
Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista (Batista) Explains Why He Has Separated Himself From Pro Wrestling

Dave Bautista (known in the pro wrestling world as just Batista) had his final run with the WWE back in 2019 leading up to a No Holds Barred match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He promptly retired from the business after that, and besides a quick onscreen cameo at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year he's hasn't dipped his toe back into the wrestling world. The former WWE Champion spoke with Men's Health this week and explained his reasoning behind it, stating that he doesn't want the label "pro wrestler turned actor" to pigeonhole him into certain acting roles.
Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
Eddie Hearn explains why ‘petrified’ Deontay Wilder was ‘not normal’ in knockout defeat by Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder was “not normal” during his knockout defeat to Tyson Fury.The American was dropped four times on the way to suffering an 11th round stoppage to end the trilogy.And the Matchroom promoter was alarmed by the Alabaman’s exhausted look after just three rounds. “Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but...
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
Jon Jones issues statement after being kicked out of Jackson-Wink MMA

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones issued a statement after being kicked out of his gym, Jackson-Wink MMA. On Wednesday, Jones’ longtime striking coach Mike Winkeljohn spoke to The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani and revealed that “Bones” had been booted from Team Jackson-Wink after his latest arrest. According to Winkeljohn, it was a difficult decision for him to make, but one that he had to do as he is a father of three and a husband himself. After learning of Jones’ arrest in Las Vegas last month for domestic battery, Winkeljohn had no choice but to tell Jones to stop drinking and to stay away from the gym until he turns his life around.
