Now every Twitter web user can ‘soft block’ annoying followers
Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets any user on the web remove a follower without blocking them, an action also known as a “soft block.”. To soft block a follower, head to your profile, click followers, click the three-dot menu next to a follower, and then click the option “Remove this follower.” (You can see what that option looks like in an image from Twitter at the top of this post.) A follower you remove won’t be notified of the change.www.theverge.com
