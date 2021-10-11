CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now every Twitter web user can ‘soft block’ annoying followers

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is rolling out a new feature that lets any user on the web remove a follower without blocking them, an action also known as a “soft block.”. To soft block a follower, head to your profile, click followers, click the three-dot menu next to a follower, and then click the option “Remove this follower.” (You can see what that option looks like in an image from Twitter at the top of this post.) A follower you remove won’t be notified of the change.

www.theverge.com

