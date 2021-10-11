CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Sox in Five”

By Mitch Ransdell
South Side Sox
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose words were muttered, shouted, and spoken in silent nods throughout Chicago last night, as 40,000 White Sox fans left the ballpark and scattered like messengers spreading a baseball gospel. An affirming nod from a stranger on the Red Line, wearing a Sox hat. Sox in five, she says. An old man steps out of a shadowed doorway and asks for some change. ”Sox win?” he asks in a graveled voice, seeing my jersey. Yep. Sox in five. It was chanted in hoarse and dulcet tones in old bars and taverns, some well past closing time, echoing into empty streets. Sox in five.

South Side Sox

Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

Happy Saturday, Sox fans! Isn’t it great, preparing to watch a weekend of games with no stress, knowing that when Thursday rolls around, the South Siders will be in the field of eight to get to the World Series? It’s a long, calm exhale after six months of tense games!
MLB
