Star Wars effects legend Phil Tippett explains his 30-year nightmare project Mad God

The infamous Force dyad explained! The now canon information comes in a new guide book. Star Wars: Secrets of the Sith was published today and the book is written from the perspective of Darth Sidious. It’s like you and old Palp’s had a chat and he decided to explain all the Sith knowledge to you for a laugh. Whilst there are any number of interesting little details, I feel the most important is that of the Force dyad. Of course, prior to Abrams The Rise of Skywalker, the Force dyad didn’t exist in Star Wars canon. However, I now think there are a few ways in which Lucasfilm can retcon some details to their advantage. Specifically to make it seems like the dyad was always there.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO