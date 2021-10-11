CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars effects legend Phil Tippett explains his 30-year nightmare project Mad God

By Tasha Robinson
Cover picture for the articleAnyone who cares about science fiction, fantasy, or action movies from the 1970s to the 1990s grew up with the work of animator and special-effects guru Phil Tippett, whether they know it or not. He’s a legend in the industry, launched into prominence with his stop-motion work on the original Star Wars trilogy, from designing and shooting Chewbacca’s holographic chess set in Star Wars to animating the Tauntauns and AT-ATs in The Empire Strikes Back. His groundbreaking work on both the practical and digital dinosaur effects on Jurassic Park won him an Oscar and gave him the freedom to launch his own studio. It also made him a long-running meme: The film billed him as “Dinosaur Supervisor,” which led internet jokesters to note that he didn’t do his one job, since the dinosaurs escaped and started eating people.

