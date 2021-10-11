CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

This Omega Seamaster Is 007’s Newest Crime-Fighting Gadget in ‘No Time to Die’

By Paige Reddinger
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago

Bond is back. The latest 007 flick, No Time to Die , debuted at theaters over the weekend with an opening that raked in $56 million domestically and over $300 million internationally (and that’s without a tally from China where the movie opens on October 29). Omega was, naturally, on hand to get in on the action, even working its latest Bond watch, the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, into the dialogue. “I just showed somebody your watch,” Daniel Craig’s Bond tells secret agent Q, played by Ben Whishaw. “It really blew their mind.” We won’t give away the full scene but let’s just say his Omega acts as a secret weapon.

There are more than a few watch closeups both on Craig and other characters like Madeleine (Lea Seydoux) and Nomi (Lashannah Lynch). (The latter has a very plum new role in the franchise.) Given the fact that the film was delayed three times after its original release date of April 2020, it appears that the watchmaker may have had some extra time to dig its way a bit deeper into the plot than previous releases from the franchise. Themes like Far East villains and a lab-concocted virus were also—not so coincidentally—timely.

The Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition is, however, technically old news as it was debuted as far back as December 2019. Fortunately, it was not a limited-edition, so you can still get your hands on one without resorting to any Bond-level tactics.

Even if you are not a fan of its Hollywood ties, this is a seriously handsome watch. The 42 mm titanium timepiece comes with a titanium mesh bracelet ($9,200) or a Nato strap ($8,100), but we recommend opting for the bracelet and buying the Nato strap as an add on. It has an aluminum tropical brown dial and bezel with vintage-styled Super-Luminova markers and features the British Military of Defense Broad Arrow symbol at 6 o’clock, which is also engraved on the caseback.

Craig, who was just made an honorary commander of the Royal Navy, was said to have significant input in the design, mainly with requests for it to be lightweight and slimmer. “I’ve said things like, ‘It would be nice to do this and nice to do that,’ the actor said at an advanced screening of No Time to Die in Los Angeles last week. “But actually, what they came up with is really above and beyond what I thought. It has a vintage quality and it’s incredibly light, so it’s a very wearable watch but it’s rugged enough.”

Craig may have also had input on its integration into the plot, telling the audience that in earlier films he had tried to work his Omega more integrally into the scenes. “When I did Casino Royale, I wanted a watch I could knock somebody out with,” he said, adding that the Seamaster Planet Ocean (Ref. 2900.50.91) he wore in the film was certainly capable. “I wanted to put it on my fist and knock somebody out with it. We never actually got that in, but it would have done the trick.”

The clock has run out on Craig as Bond— No Time to Die is his last turn as the iconic agent—so he won’t be knocking anyone out with his Omega onscreen (and, hopefully, not offscreen either), but he says the latest Seamaster Diver 007 Edition, while light, is certainly capable of being used “to smack somebody in the face with it.”

Having played Bond for the last 15 years—the longest of any actor in the franchise since its debut in 1962—it seems Craig just might have morphed into the character, just a tad, in real life. Upon exiting the theater and seeing the crowd’s drinks, he quipped, “Ah, Martinis! I wish I could have one of those right now!” leaving the audience completely, well, shaken.

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Lea Seydoux
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Here’s No Time to Die’s shocking ending explained

A lot happens during the finale of the latest Bond movie, which will definitely be Daniel Craig’s last outing as Ian Fleming’s famous spy — but does the movie go as far to include a proper James Bond death scene in No Time To Die? And if it happens, why did James Bond need to die? Fans can find the full No Time To Die ending explained below, along with the answer to the question, does James Bond die? answers are below!
MOVIES
bagogames.com

No Time To Die Review – Bond’s Subversive Farewell

For the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die is the final film of the Daniel Craig era. His saga of Bond has been more distinct from previous iterations. His portrayal did away with a handful of tired tropes and subverted the status quo elements. This latest film is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Omega Seamaster#Gadget#This Omega Seamaster Is#Nato#Super Luminova
Boston Globe

It’s been a while, but Bond is back in “No Time to Die”

Not even James Bond can escape a pandemic. The latest 007 picture, “No Time to Die,” had its release postponed three times. It’s finally set to arrive in theaters next week. Daniel Craig returns as Bond — and Bond himself returns to the screen for the 25th time. (There’s an...
MOVIES
The New Yorker

James Bond’s Heavy Heart in “No Time to Die”

A big welcome back to 007. The news is that nothing much has changed, and all the fixtures and fittings are in place. The license to kill, and the supple deployment of weaponry. The occasional whip of a wisecrack. The prime spot in the cockpit of an aircraft. The Aston Martin. The dress sense. The knockout shades. No question about it: she’s the right woman for the job.
MOVIES
hazard-herald.com

Finally time for 'No Time to Die'

We look at the years of delays, the director change and pandemic push backs of Daniel Craig's final turn as James Bond. Rick Damigella reports.
MOVIES
Gear Patrol

James Bond’s New Watch Is a Titanium Omega Seamaster Diver

A James Bond film wouldn’t be complete without a cool watch, and for the past 25 or so years, that’s meant a cool Omega watch. For the fifth (and supposedly final) Daniel Craig entry in the franchise, the famed Swiss manufacturer upped the ante and delivered a special piece unlike any Bond watch seen before.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Vulture

No Time to Die Should Have More Time for Q’s Home Life

A lot of the thrill of James Bond movies comes from getting to ogle the clothes and weaponry and gadgets that exist in another tier of luxury. I’m talking, specifically, about the sweaters that Ben Whishaw wears as Bond’s tech consultant Q. The tea set that Ben Whishaw has in his weapons drawer as Q. And, of course, the gorgeous-looking bamboo steamer that Ben Whishaw as Q uses to steam some zucchini* before James Bond arrives at his home and rudely interrupts him to talk about the movie’s plot.
MOVIES
Engadget

In 'No Time to Die,' Bond's gadgets matter less

But the characters matter more. At one point in No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final entry as James Bond, you can see a sleek supercar in the background. It's the Aston Martin Valhalla, a 937hp beast of a plug-in hybrid, and it's just sitting there, with nowhere to go. If you've seen a Bond film before, you can imagine it's holding a slew of killer gadgets (though hopefully not invisibility). Surely it would appear later in the film, perhaps just in time to save our hero before he sips a martini from a built-in fridge. But no—nobody drives the car throughout the film's 163-minute runtime. We never even see it in motion. (Though that's not stopping Rocket League from pitching it as a Bond vehicle.)
MOVIES
flaunt.com

OMEGA | Private Screening of 'No Time to Die' with Ambassador Daniel Craig

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, luxury brand OMEGA presented a private screening of the newest installment of the James Bond series, No Time to Die, as well as a Q&A discussion with the cast after the showing. Surprise guests included global OMEGA ambassador Daniel Craig, who plays leading man James Bond, and Michael G. Wilson, the film’s producer. The two sat down with OMEGA President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann and US Brand President Arnaud Michon to discuss both the legacy of the film and the brand, including Craig’s role in designing the Bond-inspired Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, which is featured in the film.
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebrityaccess.com

The Newest James Bond Movie “No Time To Die” Tops Weekend Box Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — “No Time To Die,” the latest and 25th entry in the long-running James Bond franchise, debuted to a $56 million dollar opening weekend in North America, screening in 4,407 theaters for a PTA of $12,709, according to figures compiled by Comscore. The opening, which was at...
MOVIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy