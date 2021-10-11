CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Studios Shakeup: Vernon Sanders to Run TV Solo as Albert Cheng Shifts Focus to COO Role

By Tim Baysinger, Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon Studios is shuffling around its TV operation. Vernon Sanders will now run the television division by himself, while Albert Cheng will focus fully on his duties as chief operating officer. Sander and Cheng had been co-heads of television for the studio for the last three-plus years. “With our next...

Variety

‘The Head’ Season 2 in Pre-Production at The Mediapro Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio, the high-end drama production-distrubution arm of media giant Mediapro, has kicked off pre-production on Season 2 of “The Head,” whose first season was a massive global hit for the company which has already released in 90 countries. Continuing with the show’s key themes of isolation and the struggle between good and evil, often highlighting the grey areas in between, Season 2 will relocate from the South Pole to an ocean freighter on a scientific mission. Set at a remote polar research station in the dark of winter, “The Head” Season 1 utilized tricks of time and perspective to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ViacomCBS To Launch NFT Platform For Digital Collectibles Based On Its Brands In The Spring

ViacomCBS is entering the NFT space in a multi-year partnership with tech group Recur to create a platform for IP and franchise. The platform, to launch in spring of 2022, will allow fans to buy and trade non-fungible tokens. These are unique digital assets increasingly common in the art and entertainment world that are meant to be collectors items and drive content revenue for creators and companies. ViacomCBS said it will draw on all its consumer brands for the tokens, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. ViacomCBS said consumers will be able to pay with most...
BUSINESS
Variety

Sky Studios, ‘Sisterhood’ Producer Sagafilm Renew Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Studios and leading Nordic producer Sagafilm have renewed their multi-year development and distribution deal following the recent success of the Icelandic drama series “Sisterhood.” Sagafilm entered a partnership with Sky Studios, the European production and commissioning arm for Sky Original, back in 2019. Under the renewed pact, Sky Studios will continue to co-develop Sagafilm’s scripted series and have a first-look option to distribute them, in partnership with NBCUniversal Global Distribution. “Sisterhood” marked the first drama produced by Sagafilm as part of its partnership with Sky Studios. The show debuted on the Icelandic streaming service Siminn in April and broke all streaming...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lake Bell Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed multi-hyphenate Lake Bell. Bell has a busy slate ahead of her starting with the Sony Pictures feature, Summering which she stars in and is directed by James Ponsoldt.  She also recently finished directing two episodes of the highly-anticipated Hulu limited series, Pam And Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.  In addition, Bell currently voices the lead character of Poison Ivy in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn and lends her voice as the role of Black Widow in Marvel’s What If animated series. In 2013, she made her feature directing debut with In A World… which she directed, wrote, and starred in. The film premiered at Sundance to rave reviews for which Lake won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The film was released domestically by Roadside Attractions, and internationally by Sony Pictures. Bell also currently serves as an active board member of Women In Film, the renowned non-profit organization whose mission is to promote advocacy and special programs to support the success of female peers in the entertainment industry. Bell is also represented by UTA, Tavistock Wood Management, PJ Shapiro and Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham, and ID-PR.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

IATSE Strike: Which Film and TV Projects Will Shut Down – and Which Will Keep Shooting

A few shows, like HBO’s ”House of the Dragon,“ will continue production…but almost everything else will come to a halt. Backed by tens of thousands of below-the-line film and TV workers, IATSE has set the countdown clock on talks with Hollywood studios. If a deal isn’t reached on a new bargaining agreement by Sunday evening at midnight, the union will begin its first-ever Hollywood strike, shutting down almost every film and TV project currently shooting or in postproduction.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Stephanie Savage Elected To Girls Inc. National Board Of Directors

Girls Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young women, has elected Gossip Girl and Nancy Drew executive producer and showrunner Stephanie Savage to its National Board of Directors. Savage, who has been an avid supporter of the non-profit, joins fellow newly elected board directors Alex Calicchia, president & CEO, Hive Partners; Courtney N. Naudo, Vice President, Walmart International; and Dr. Adriane Johnson-Williams, founder and principal, Standpoint Consulting. “We are pleased to welcome these accomplished leaders to the National Board, and will benefit tremendously from their experience and expertise,” said President and CEO, Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D. “They join Girls Inc. at an...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Segel to Lead Apple Comedy From ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein

Apple is expanding its relationship with Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. The tech giant/streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for Shrinking, a 10-episode scripted comedy starring Segel, who will write and exec produce the show alongside Ted Lasso showrunner Lawrence and Emmy-winner Goldstein. Shrinking revolves around a grieving therapist (Segel) who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives — including his own. The comedy hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence is under a longtime overall deal and is currently...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Terminator 2,’ ‘Basic Instinct’ to Return to Studiocanal Distribution Portfolio as NBCUniversal Deal Ends – Global Bulletin

CATALOG In January of 2022, Studiocanal is set to regain distribution rights to more than 200 high-profile feature films, ending its long-term distribution deal with NBCUniversal, and will be adding the films to its current catalog of prestige titles available to TV and SVOD players. Key names among the returning titles take in Carolco films “Terminator 2,” the “Rambo” trilogy and “Basic Instinct”; Working Title comedies “Love Actually” and the “Bridget Jones” and “Johnny English” films; as well as American classics including “The Elephant Man,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Apocalypse Now,” “The Graduate” and “The Outsiders.” Several high-profile European titles are also included...
MOVIES
