Amazon Studios Shakeup: Vernon Sanders to Run TV Solo as Albert Cheng Shifts Focus to COO Role

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed multi-hyphenate Lake Bell. Bell has a busy slate ahead of her starting with the Sony Pictures feature, Summering which she stars in and is directed by James Ponsoldt. She also recently finished directing two episodes of the highly-anticipated Hulu limited series, Pam And Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. In addition, Bell currently voices the lead character of Poison Ivy in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn and lends her voice as the role of Black Widow in Marvel’s What If animated series. In 2013, she made her feature directing debut with In A World… which she directed, wrote, and starred in. The film premiered at Sundance to rave reviews for which Lake won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The film was released domestically by Roadside Attractions, and internationally by Sony Pictures. Bell also currently serves as an active board member of Women In Film, the renowned non-profit organization whose mission is to promote advocacy and special programs to support the success of female peers in the entertainment industry. Bell is also represented by UTA, Tavistock Wood Management, PJ Shapiro and Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham, and ID-PR.

