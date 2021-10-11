Get the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen—learn more

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones on the market and you can get a pair for less than $180 at Amazon. Apple/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for a stylish, reliable and comfortable pair of ear buds? Apple has your back. The Apple AirPods Pro rank among our favorite pairs of headphones , and, right now you can pick them up at a can't-beat price.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Usually selling for between $200 and $230, Amazon is selling the Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for just $179.99—one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

In our testing , the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones , as well as our ranking of the best headphones overall , for their great battery life, incredible noise cancellation and a comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the silicon ear tips that come with purchases come in multiple sizes to match your preferred fit. The AirPod Pros also add Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home.

If upgrading your earbuds is on the agenda, don't wait—with a price this good, this deal won't last.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen—learn more