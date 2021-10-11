CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6 picks: Top players to add include Devontae Booker, Kadarius Toney

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 5 turned out to be a disastrous slate for injuries and will force many Fantasy owners to scramble to fill roster holes. It began when Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury on Thursday, and now he will miss action for the first time in his career after undergoing surgery. Fantasy players were scouting replacements such as Jameis Winston on Sunday, as he threw four touchdown passes. Sunday's schedule concluded with Clyde Edwards-Helaire going down with a knee injury, and now the Chiefs will have to turn to Darrel Williams as their lead ball carrier.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 6

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are set off a $100 salary cap....
NFL
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 6: Devontae Booker, Marquez Callaway Highlight Pickups to Know

The New York Giants have had no luck with injuries. On Sunday, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay exited AT&T Stadium with injuries. Of the three players, Barkley is the one that matters most from a fantasy football perspective, and if he misses even a week, his replacement should be considered as a top waiver-wire pickup.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 5: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Marlon Mack, Rhamondre Stevenson, Curtis Samuel

We're heading into the fourth week of the regular season, so naturally, the big surprise breakouts and key injury replacements are long gone off your waivers. While the waiver wire dries up more and more each week, we're inching closer to the start of NFL bye weeks, so working waivers to identify streamers will be key. Also, the longer the season progresses, the more likely it is some of your starters sustain injuries. Especially at running back, it's time to start thinking about handcuffs to your stars. Do you have someone on your bench who is collecting dust with lackluster performances? It might be time to think about dropping them for an insurance policy at running back. That's why backup RBs like Marlon Mack and Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as some forgotten WRs on IR like Curtis Samuel, are among the hottest names on our watchlist as we head into Week 5.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Darrel Williams
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 5: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

There are a few certainties in life: death, taxes and flex players fueling fantasy wins. Week 5 features favorable matchups for the most prominent of those players, such as Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook and Aaron Jones. All four running backs figure to feast, acquiring yardage for their resumes...
NFL
utdailybeacon.com

Forecasting Fantasy Week 6: The Kadarius Toney breakout is happening

I was planning on writing about running backs with league winning upside this week, but then Kadarius Toney had his second monster game in a row against the Cowboys' CB Trevon Diggs, one of the top cornerbacks in all of football. I was kicking myself for not writing about it last week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kadarius Toney, Top Waiver-Wire WRs to Target After JuJu Smith-Schuster's Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers sustained a huge blow to their offense in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster going down with a shoulder injury. Things got worse on Monday, as it was determined that Smith-Schuster needed season-ending surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Football Players#American Football#Chiefs#Hall Of Fame#Fswa Fantasy Football#The Year Award#The Seattle Seahawks#Fantasysports Radio#Espn Com#Nfl Com#The Associated Press#Yahoo Sports#The New York Post#Usa Today#Rotoballer#Cbssports Com#Fantasy Nfl
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, DFS plays, matchups that matter and more

As a rule we preach patience with rookie wide receivers. It can take a while for them to figure things out in the NFL. Someone forgot to tell that to the 2021 class. Through Week 5 there are five rookie receivers in the top 50 of PPR scoring. That includes Kadarius Toney, who will be one of the top priorities on the waiver wire this week. But even that doesn't quite do this class justice.
NFL
Rocky Mountain Collegian

NFL fantasy football — waiver wire week 6 recommendations

The first quarter of the 2020-21 NFL season wrapped up Monday night, and we’ve seen more injuries than we usually do by this time. With all these star players getting hurt, such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Saquon Barkley, Trey Lance, Dalvin Cook and many more, waivers have never been so important to your fantasy football team’s success.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Week 6 Waiver Wire Top Pickups & Adds: Toney Could Be A League-Winner

There were some Herculean fantasy performances this week from players like Davante Adams, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Mike Williams, and others! Plenty of players stepped up in a big way in Week 5; however, there were also some significant injuries that fantasy managers have to replace, including Russell Wilson’s finger, Daniel Jones’s concussion, and Saquon Barkley’s ankle. In better news, there are a few waiver wire players that might be worth scooping up after Week 5, so take a look at the list and see which players fit your roster! You can also head on over to the fantasy football rankings & projections pages to help you pick who you will start this upcoming week!
NFL
CBS Atlanta

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 7 odds, picks: Lookahead lines for Panthers vs. Giants, Jets vs. Patriots and more

This column is one of the most important we publish at CBS Sports. When it comes to gambling on the NFL, you want to put your bet in at the right time. This takes the ability to see into the future -- or make educated guesses. For example, I encouraged readers to take the Dallas Cowboys -1 over the New England Patriots last week. That's a much more favorable line than having to lay 3.5 points.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy