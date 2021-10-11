Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6 picks: Top players to add include Devontae Booker, Kadarius Toney
Week 5 turned out to be a disastrous slate for injuries and will force many Fantasy owners to scramble to fill roster holes. It began when Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury on Thursday, and now he will miss action for the first time in his career after undergoing surgery. Fantasy players were scouting replacements such as Jameis Winston on Sunday, as he threw four touchdown passes. Sunday's schedule concluded with Clyde Edwards-Helaire going down with a knee injury, and now the Chiefs will have to turn to Darrel Williams as their lead ball carrier.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0