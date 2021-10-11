CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ulster County, NY

Man Uses Baseball Bat During Road-Rage Incident In Area, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Is7KW_0cNzaKeX00

An area man was charged with menacing after allegedly threatening another driver with a baseball bat during a road-rage incident.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Sunday, Oct. 10, when Saugerties Police, Town of Ulster Police, and New York State Police responded to a 911 call on Kings Highway for a report of an erratic vehicle and road rage fight.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, police found that 26-year-old Jared Knox of Ulster Park had threatened another motorist with a baseball bat during a “road rage incident."

Knox was arrested by officers on the scene and processed at Saugerties Police headquarters.

He was released on an appearance ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting In Westchester

A shooting suspect is at large after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed after being found injured in an area parking lot, police said.Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, a New Rochelle police officer on patrol found a man on the ground in the parking lot of Juliano’s Caterer’s on Main St…
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Taxi Driver Fatally Shot In Westchester

Police have identified the 62-year-old man who was shot and died after being found injured in a Westchester parking lot.Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, a New Rochelle police officer on patrol found a man, later identified as city resident Andres Valenzuela, on the ground in the parking …
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
City
Ulster Park, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ulster County, NY
Daily Voice

Two Men Injured In Drive-By Long Island Shooting

Two men were hospitalized after being struck during a drive-by shooter on Long Island, police said.At approximately 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, a 27-year-old man and 40-year-old man were traveling west on Middle Country Road in Coram near the intersection of Winfield Davis Drive in a Volkswagen w…
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#New York State Police#Saugerties Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Hurt In Pottstown Shooting

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Pottstown Wednesday afternoon.Officers responding to the 100 block of North Evans Street around 3:15 p.m. found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot one time in the buttocks, according to Pottstown police.The unnamed teen was rushed to an area ho…
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Investigation Underway After Building Hit By Gunfire In Region

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate multiple gunshots that were fired into a home in Western Massachusetts.In Hampden County, officers from the Holyoke Police Department responded to the alley behind 244 Walnut St. shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, where there w…
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Fatal House Explosion Under Investigation In Area

One man is dead and two pets perished after an explosion at a Hudson Valley home.First responders from multiple agencies in Dutchess County responded to a reported house explosion on Hoffman Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Pine Plains.A house was destroyed in Pine PlainsGoFu…
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy