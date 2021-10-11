Step Inside Some of the World's Most Historic Hotels

For many New Yorkers, the aspiration to live in a SoHo loft is driven by an unmitigated love of brick. In fact, the more exposed it is, the more desirable it seems. That was not the case for macro-influencer, blogger, and fashion designer Danielle Bernstein (whose popular clothing line We Wore What has drawn recent controversy for allegations of copying). When she and her boyfriend decided to move in together this past year—into a SoHo loft—they knew they wanted something “that really felt unique from New York City.” So, with the help of Lauren Piscione of LP Creative, Bernstein devised a plan to completely cover her new home’s industrial-looking brick walls with pressure-fitted walls with a “Venetian plaster vibe.” Bernstein says: “I wanted something that felt super lived-in, I wanted these wabi-sabi soft, neutral vibes.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO