Step Inside Some of the World's Most Historic Hotels

By Jessica Cherner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though few may argue that traveling is more about experiencing a city than it is about enjoying the hotel, some would beg to differ. After all, a hotel—whether it’s a boutique architectural relic with no more than 20 guest rooms, or a sprawling space boasting more than one resident restaurant—has much more to offer than simply a place to spend the night. And, as much as jet-setters and locals alike appreciate a sleek, new build with all of the luxuries of an ultra-contemporary resort, there’s something refreshing—and even grounding—about living within walls that have been standing for centuries. Luckily, there’s no shortage of historic hotels across the world.

