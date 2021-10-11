CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Ardmore Restaurant Serves Up a Perfect Plate of Venezuelan Cuisine

 3 days ago

Image via 6abc.

Autana pop-up restaurant in Ardmore is bringing authentic Venezuelan cuisine to the Main Line, writes Timothy Walton for 6abc.

Autana pop-up restaurant in Ardmore is bringing authentic Venezuelan cuisine to the area.

The eatery is currently a ghost kitchen based inside the Ardmore Station Café, where Levi Hernandez, a former chef at the Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Hotel, cooks up the delicious meals with the help of his wife Maria-Elena, his daughter Maria-Jose, and his son Alejandro.

The foursome launched the popup during the pandemic after both Levi and his wife were laid off from their jobs. The family decided to turn this adversity into an opportunity.

“The pandemic gave us as a family an opportunity to come up with something new,” said Maria-Jose.

The Hernandez clan serves the dishes they grew up eating in Venezuela, such as arepas, cachapas, patacones, and much more.

The popup is open Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. They mostly do delivery and take-out however they have recently started having some tables inside during business hours.

The family is hoping that by serving their delicious meals they can share a part of their culture with the community.

Read more about Autana in 6abc.

