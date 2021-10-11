Lumberton, St. Pauls advance to Robeson Cup final

PEMBROKE — The Lumberton and St. Pauls boys soccer teams will play for the Robeson Cup championship on Saturday.

The Pirates and Bulldogs each advanced after wins in the tournament’s semifinal round played Saturday at Purnell Swett.

Lumberton advanced with a 6-1 win over Purnell Swett. All goals in the match were scored in the first half.

Holserson Joseph had a hat trick for the Pirates (12-1); Luis Izeta, Angel Robles and Gabriel Juarez also had goals. Mason Collins had two assists and Robles, Jon Carrera, Mark Ramirez and Ashton Sumpter each had one.

Lumberton scored the opening goal four minutes into the match before Purnell Swett (9-3) scored an equalizer with a Zachary Hunt penalty kick; the Pirates then scored five unanswered goals.

St. Pauls defeated Red Springs 2-1 in the other semifinal matchup.

The Bulldogs (5-4) took a 1-0 lead at halftime after a Red Devils (4-3) own goal.

Jason Zamora scored on a second-half penalty kick to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead before a Red Springs goal made it 2-1 with five minutes remaining with a goal by Antonio Bello, assisted by Diego Lazaro.

Red Springs had defeated St. Pauls 3-0 just five days earlier.

The championship match between the Bulldogs and Pirates will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be preceded by the third-place match between Purnell Swett and Red Springs at 5 p.m.; both matches will be played at Lumberton.