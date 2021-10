PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "Dino Stroll," a dinosaur and dragon exhibit tour, will be coming to the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence Saturday and Sunday. Guests will be able to take a walk through prehistoric times with more than 70 life-like and life-size animatronic creatures, reptiles, dragons, and dinosaurs, with some standing over 20 feet tall and span over 60 feet long.