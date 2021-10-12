CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gabby Petito was strangled so why is Brian Laundrie just a ‘person of interest’?

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldjlf_0cNza05G00

Amid the frenzy of news coverage and public interest in the Gabby Petito case and subsequent search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie , it can be easy to forget that Mr Laundrie has not actually been charged with any crimes beyond fraudulent use of her credit card.

Ms Petito’s cause of death was ruled to be strangulation by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue at a press conference on Tuesday.

He described the death as a “domestic violence” case, but would not be drawn on who was responsible, saying that was for law enforcement to determine.

Police have issued a warrant for Mr Laundrie's arrest on the fraud charges, but when it comes to Ms Petito's death, Mr Laundrie is still only considered a “person of interest.”

But what does that term actually mean, and what are the implications when law enforcement uses that term?

"Person of interest" means precisely what the phrase says – an individual is a person that law enforcement is interested in speaking with concerning a crime.

Unlike terms like "suspect" or "material witness," person of interest is not a defined legal phrase, and is not recognised by the US Department of Justice as an official designation. Instead, it serves as a placeholder for someone police believe may have some connection to a crime, but are not ready to charge with the crime they are investigating.

The term is intentionally vague. It was coined in the 1960s by police and other law enforcement entities investigating Vietnam war protesters and civil rights activists. By using the term "person of interest," police could justify investigating Americans without bringing formal charges against them, despite the term having no legal ground to stand on.

Since then, the phrase has been broadly adopted by law enforcement agencies across the country to describe individuals who have not been charged with crimes, but who are nonetheless people police wish to speak with involving a crime.

The US Department of Justice has three words that are recognised for individuals being sought in connection to a crime: "subject," "suspect," and "target." The terms each have different meanings and have legal definitions.

In 2002, Dr Steven J Hatfill, who was accused of being behind the anthrax scare the year prior, sued the US State Department after he was named a person of interest in that case. As a result of the media attention his reputation suffered. He was eventually cleared of all charges and his lawsuit against the Justice Department was settled out of court for $5.8m in 2008.

So, what does being a "person of interest" mean for Mr Laundrie?

Simply that he is being sought by law enforcement so they can learn more about what happened to Ms Petito. Does that mean that the police do not have enough evidence to charge Mr Laundrie? Not necessarily.

ABC News' Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams theorised that the reason more charges have not been brought against Mr Laundrie is to prevent potential mistrials if he is ever found, charged and tried.

"I think that [law enforcement] want to gather all of the evidence so that they don't get accused in a trial later of making mistakes," he said.

However, some have wondered if the fact that Mr Laundrie has not been accused of murder paired with the fact that Ms Petito's remains have still not been released to her family suggests that investigators are missing key information they need if they were planning to charge Mr Laundrie with murder.

In any case, until Mr Laundrie is found, he will likely remain a person of interest unless new evidence is discovered directly linking him to Ms Petito's death. He cannot be tried in absentia, so until he is found or someone else is charged, there will be no murder trial to hold anyone accountable for Ms Petito’s death.

Comments / 91

smojoe
8d ago

Also if he flew home to get something’s and clean out a storage space after the fight, he already was premeditating Gabby’s demise, wake up cops and feds

Reply(1)
29
Harmony55
7d ago

yeah he would be a person of interest if they returned 🏡 together than she came up missing but they did not return 🏡 together he returned home alone so for Me that makes Brian L. a suspect he not on the run for nothing...... Period

Reply(3)
23
Elaine Sampson
8d ago

SMH! Plead the 5th.. What I was wondering when they catch him and they will. Where will.trial be held Wyoming or Florida? But if hes innocent why is he still hiding? Does he not know he makes himself look guilty. His best bet is to turn himself in.

Reply(6)
14
Related
Outsider.com

Ex-Fugitive Reveals Where He Believes Brian Laundrie Is Hiding

As far as updates go relating to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie, there are a few. First and foremost, the FBI did in fact meet with the hiker who swears he had a run-in with Laundrie somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. The FBI reportedly took the North Carolina meeting very seriously, although details of the meeting remain behind closed doors for now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KKTV

Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued this week for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Tragically, Petito’s body was found on Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide by a coroner.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#Us State Department#Public Interest#Justice Department#Americans
New York Post

Witness saw man ‘acting weird’ near where Petito’s body was found

Another “van life” camper believes she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” near the site where Gabby Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming — and claims she tipped off the FBI to her remains. Jessica Schultz, a graphic designer who has been living in a camper for over four years, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito mother ‘angry’ after listening to 911 call where witness described her daughter being slapped

Gabby Petito’s mother has described the moment she first heard a 911 call in which an eyewitness describes seeing Brian Laundrie slap her daughter days before her disappearance.Nichole Schmidt told Dr Phil she was angered and confused as to why more wasn’t done to help her daughter when police stopped the couple’s van near Moab, Utah, on 12 August.“I was angry, because it didn’t make any sense,” Ms Schmidt said.Bodycam footage shows Ms Petito telling officers how Mr Laundrie repeatedly told her to “shut up” and then grabbed her by the face, leaving her with scratches on her cheeks.A...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Outsider.com

Private Investigator Claims Gabby Petito Possibly Died of Asphyxiation Based on Bodycam Video Moment

The Gabby Petito case drew in spectators far and wide from the very start– especially with so many strange details surrounding her disappearance. With so many invested, criticisms and opinions abounded every step thereafter. The Moab “incident” between Gabby, Brian Laundrie, and local police especially drew in heat for its handling. Upon seeing the bodycam footage, the public immediately launched their harsh words. They couldn’t understand how the police “missed” something so “obvious.” They namely cited signs of domestic abuse here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Florida teenager reported missing near site of manhunt

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing near where law enforcement are searching for Brian Laundrie.North Port Police in Florida said Desirae Malava-Ortiz disappeared after leaving her home on Roxbury Circle earlier this week.Police issued an alert for the missing teen after they were unable to find her at her boyfriend’s house or place of work.She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes, and may be travelling in a gray two-door Honda.“Family indicates she was recently in the Venice/ Nokomis area” of Florida, North Port Police said in a statement.A manhunt for Mr Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve is entering its fourth week after he left his parents home on 13 September.Authorities are asking anyone with information about Malava-Ortiz’s whereabouts to contact 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s white van has ‘key evidence,’ expert says

Gabby Petito’s white van might contain key evidence in trying to find a conviction in her death, a retired homicide detective recently said. Pat Diaz, who worked for 35 years with the Miami-Dade homicide unit, told Fox News this week that Gabby Petito’s 2012 white Ford Transit van — which was remodeled for her cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, might contain key evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Former FBI Agent Believes Brian Laundrie Will Be Found in His ‘Comfort Zone’

The North Port Police Department and the FBI continue to keep their back-end developments to themselves, preaching that they need to maintain the integrity of the Gabby Petito case. Still, a spokesperson went public to dispel all the campsite rumors on their behalf Friday. The same spokesperson also told the media that the Carlton Reserve search for Brian Laundrie had found absolutely nothing up to yesterday. Dog’s search of Florida’s De Soto area continues to leave him empty-handed as well. Although, the ex-reality star did just disclose a brand new lead with a Walmart surveillance camera.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

294K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy