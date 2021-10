Country superstar Reba McEntire treasures her hard-won independence. But it was a difficult road getting from her divorce to where she is today. On Apple’s new Time to Walk podcast, previewed exclusively for People, McEntire talked about the major changes she went through following her 2015 divorce from her then-manager, Narvel Blackstock. The country crooner said the shock of her divorce from Blackstock was compounded by the loss of her father in October of 2014, shortly before her divorce was finalized.

