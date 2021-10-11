CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Houston Ladies Club offers social avenues for all interests

By Community Reports
 3 days ago

The Lake Houston Ladies Club is back and can’t wait for you to join them. They are a social organization that meets from September through May for a luncheon on the third Tuesday of the month at the Walden Country Club. Join them on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., when they will be entertained by several of their own members modeling fashions provided by Chico’s of Kingwood. You won’t want to miss this chance to see what’s trending this fall. The cost of the luncheon is $20/pp.

