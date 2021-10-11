CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Illegal dirt bike complaints in Enfield

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Enfield Police Department

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police Department has been dealing with several complaints due to unregistered dirt bikes on public roadways over the past few months.

According to Enfield Police Department, on October 4 a suspect in the Green Manor area of town had been exceeding speed limits, doing wheelies and disregarding motor vehicle laws. Any time an officer would attempt to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect would speed up and start a pursuit. Enfield Police Department states that they would not pursue the suspect for their safety and the safety of others on the road.

The suspect was identified after an investigation and was given a ticket for the following:

  • Disobeying the signal of an officer.
  • Operation without a valid registration.
  • Unreasonable speed.
  • Operation on public roads.
  • Excessive noise and exhaust.

The Enfield Police Department is working to prevent this behavior and urges anyone enjoying motorsports to do so on property with permission, and to keep unregistered vehicles off of roadways.

