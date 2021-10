The OnePlus 9RT is launching this month, and we all know that by now. In fact, we also know what upgrades this phone brings over the OnePlus 9R. Well, now, we got to see the design of this phone via the official renders that were shared by Evan Blass & TechDroider on Twitter. Along with these renders, we also learned that OnePlus has planned to launch this phone on the 13th of this month, which means we now have less than a week left for the launch. Interestingly, OnePlus is yet to announce anything officially regarding the launch event!

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO