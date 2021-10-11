CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning lose forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Kraken on waivers

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Wr5A_0cNzZ3gy00
Alex Barre-Boulet was claimed by the expansion Seattle Kraken off waivers on Monday. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

TAMPA — The Lightning lost Alex Barre-Boulet on waivers Monday as the 24-year-old forward was claimed by the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Barre-Boulet was the odd man out in the competition for the Lightning’s final two forward roster spots, as Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk made the team.

The Lightning were unable to pass Barre-Boulet through waivers in order to assign him to AHL Syracuse.

A proven scorer in the minor leagues, Barre-Boulet debuted for the Lightning last season, scoring three goals in 15 games, even seeing some time on the first forward line at the end of the season when Steven Stamkos was injured.

But both Raddysh and Katchouk better filled the Lightning’s immediate needs, with their two-way games and ability to contribute on the penalty kill.

The Lightning’s cap situation also came into play.

The Lightning will only have 21 players on opening night, two shy of the roster limit. Even after placing retired defenseman Brent Seabrook (whose dead contract was acquired from Chicago for forward Tyler Johnson) and forward Gemel Smith on long-term injured reserve, the Lightning still had less than $1000 of cap space.

“Because of our cap constraints and what we’ve done (in the offseason), it’s hard,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I think a lot of teams that have this situation and contracts come into play. The hard part is you want to keep as many guys as possible, but the rules are in place. You can only have a certain amount of guys.”

Barre-Boulet ranked among the AHL’s top six in scoring in his first two seasons at Syracuse. He was the AHL Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 after scoring 27 goals and 29 assists. He scored 34 goals and 34 assists in 2019-20 with the Crunch, including 17 power-play goals and six game-winning goals.

Defensemen Andrej Sustr and Fredrik Claesson both cleared waivers and will be assigned to Syracuse.

Opening night roster

Forwards

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Anthony Cirelli

Ross Colton

Mathieu Joseph

Boris Katchouk

Alex Killorn

Nikita Kucherov

Pat Maroon

Ondrej Palat

Corey Perry

Brayden Point

Taylor Raddysh

Gemel Smith

Steven Stamkos

Defensemen

Zach Bogosian

Erik Cernak

Cal Foote

Victor Hedman

Ryan McDonagh

Jan Rutta

Mikhail Sergachev

Goaltenders

Brian Elliott

Andrei Vasilevskiy

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick Dennis Cholowski placed on waivers by Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have placed defenseman Dennis Cholowski on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The Kraken got good news on several players that were in the COVID protocol just ahead of their game Tuesday night, meaning Cholowski -- who started the year on the injured/non-roster list -- isn’t needed right away, and will likely be assigned to the minor leagues should he clear.
NHL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks finalize roster, announce alternate captains

The Chicago Blackhawks finalized their season-opening roster after making three transactions on Tuesday, as the team recalled MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev from the Rockford IceHogs, moved Wyatt Kalynuk from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve and placed Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve. With the moves, the Blackhawks cemented...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
Yardbarker

Getting to Know Lightning Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

The Tampa Bay Lightning did their best to sustain their now two-time Stanley Cup championship roster over the summer. It was not the easiest task for general manager Julien BriseBois, as the team had to let some stellar talent go, including Yanni Gourde ( Seattle Kraken), Blake Coleman (Calgary Flames) , and Barclay Goodrow ( New York Rangers), among others. Even though the organization had salary cap restraints, BriseBois was able to fill the holes left by those departing players. He signed veteran winger Corey Perry, brought back defenseman Zach Bogosian, inked goalie Brian Elliott to back up starter Andrei Vasilevskiy, and agreed to terms with forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.
NHL
KIMA TV

Kraken sign forward Max McCormick to two-way contract

SEATTLE – The Kraken have signed another forward. Max McCormick, who the Ottawa Senators drafted with the 171st pick in the 2011 draft, also spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes last year. In 85 NHL games, the 29-year-old has scored 13 points (eight goals and five assists), with 168 points...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Gemel Smith
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Zach Bogosian
Person
Fredrik Claesson
Person
Brent Seabrook
Person
Taylor Raddysh
96krock.com

Get In To Friday’s Tampa Bay Lightning Game For Free

Everyone seems to be in full on football mode now, but the start of the NHL season is just a few weeks away. Before regular games start, there are some pre-season games, and if you want to get in to Friday’s Tampa Bay Lightning game at Amalie Arena for FREE you’re in luck!
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Kraken notes: Alex Wennberg prepares for preseason debut

Fresh off Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout win over Calgary, the Seattle Kraken returned to Northgate on Thursday for another day of training camp. The Kraken will play two more preseason games this week, facing Edmonton in Everett on Friday and Calgary in Kent on Saturday. Seattle’s preseason schedule is tightly packed, featuring six games in 10 days.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Kraken#Ahl Syracuse#Crunch
markerzone.com

KRAKEN LOSE CHOLOWSKI AFTER PLACING HIM ON WAIVERS

Defenceman Dennis Cholowski is well-travelled over the last couple of months. After being selected by the Seattle Kraken from the Detroit Red Wings in the expansion draft, Cholowski is on the move again after being placed on waivers Wednesday. The Washington Capitals have decided to claim the 23-year-old former first-round...
NHL
ESPN

Coyotes sign forward Alex Galchenyuk to one-year deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. --  The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed. The 27-year-old returns to Arizona after scoring five goals with eight assists with Ottawa and Toronto last season. He was traded to Carolina from Ottawa on Feb. 13 and two days later was traded to Toronto, where he played 26 games.
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Kraken take their lumps from Calgary Flames, lose 4–1

The Seattle Kraken played as the home team against the Calgary Flames, at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, on Saturday, but there was no home cooking. Calgary went up 3–0 before the Kraken were able to get on the scoreboard, and Seattle ended up taking a 4–1 loss. The...
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Place Forward Brett Connolly on Waivers

Blackhawks place forward Brett Connolly on waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have placed forward Brett Connolly on waivers, head coach Jeremy Colliton confirmed on Tuesday. Teams have 24 hours to put a claim in if interested in the player. Connolly, 29, recorded two points (one goal,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: familiar names on waivers

We’re entering a new NHL season and there is lots of motion happening around rosters right now as they settle. As a result, we get lots of former Lightning players out on the free market. Yesterday Alex Volkov was placed on waivers by the Ducks, I guess he didn’t make the roster. Brett Connolly and Bokondji Imama both cleared waivers yesterday.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers lose Noel Acciari, sitting big names against Lightning

TAMPA — Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville confirmed that center Noel Acciari will miss significant time after sustaining what Quenneville called a “freak” injury Tuesday night in Orlando against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “It’s not good,” Quenneville said when initially asked about Acciari. “It’s going to be a while.”. The...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks lose Jonah Gadjovich on waivers

Jonah Gadjovich, the burly winger with a nose for the (AHL) net, is no longer a Vancouver Canuck. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The 22-year-old was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks Thursday morning. The Canucks had hoped to re-assign Gadjovich, who...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy